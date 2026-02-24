Who Was Mayank Pawar? Splitsvilla 7 Star And Fitness Icon Passes Away At 37

Mayank Pawar who was best known for his appearance on MTV Splitsvilla Season 7. He suddenly died suddenly on February 23, 2026, at the age of 37. His death came just weeks after celebrating his birthday on January 1. The news has left fans and friends in deep shock and disbelief. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Mayank Pawar was not just a face on reality TV. He was a fitness enthusiast and a seven-time Mr. India titleholder. He also trained celebrities and inspired many young people to care about their physical health. Beyond his muscular build and trophy-filled shelf. People who knew him describe him as calm, humble, and a genuinely kind person.

Mayank Pawar: From Fitness Champion to Reality TV Star

Mayank Pawar had built an impressive career in fitness before he moved to television. As per reports, he won the Mr. India title multiple times and became a respected fitness trainer.

When he joined Splitsvilla 7, people were quickly drawn to his grounded nature. Mayank Pawar carried himself with dignity, unlike many contestants who fueled conflict for attention. His journey on the show was marked by many moments, but his emotional exit, became one of the most talked-about parts of the season.

During that elimination, host Sunny Leone was visibly moved and hugged him as he walked out of the villa which is a rare moment on the show. Co-host Nikhil Chinapa also embraced him warmly, which showed just how much Mayank had impressed both viewers and hosts.

Mayank Pawar’s Passing Has Sent Shockwaves

The news of Mayank’s passing was shared on his official Instagram account with a heartfelt message from his family, “A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti.”

Fans immediately flooded social media with tributes. One fan wrote, “Can’t really believe it, I was just watching his Splitsvilla journey a few days ago. Haven’t seen a purer soul than him.” Others shared memories from championships and the fitness community, saying he would be missed dearly.

A prayer meeting has been scheduled for February 25, 2026, at Valmiki Mandir in Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh, where family, friends and fans will gather to pay their respects.

