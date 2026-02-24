LIVE TV
BAFTA Apologizes After Racial Slur Shocks Audience During Ceremony By White Man With Tourette Syndrome, Michael B. Jordan In Attendance

During the 79th BAFTA Awards, audience member John Davidson, with Tourette syndrome, involuntarily shouted a racial slur. BAFTA and BBC apologized, pledging edits in future broadcasts. Host Alan Cumming explained tics are involuntary, though public criticism remains.

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 24, 2026 15:48:30 IST

BAFTA and BBC Apologize Over Racial Slur Incident

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and the BBC have issued formal apologies after a racial slur was reportedly shouted during the 79th BAFTA Film Awards broadcast, allegedly targeting Black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo. The incident involved John Davidson, an audience member with severe Tourette syndrome, who made involuntary vocal outbursts while the actors were on stage, according to Variety.

Davidson, whose life inspired the BAFTA-nominated biographical film I Swear, reportedly shouted the N-word along with other profanities during the pre-recorded ceremony held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The BBC admitted it failed to edit out the offensive language before airing the program. “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer,” a BBC spokesperson said to NBC News, as quoted by Variety.

Host Addresses Incident, Public Reaction Mixed

Host Alan Cumming addressed the incident on-air, noting that Tourette syndrome can cause involuntary verbal tics. “You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” Cumming said, per Variety. He later added, “Tourette syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight.”

Davidson voluntarily left the event after the incident. A stage manager had previously warned audience members that Davidson might make involuntary noises during the ceremony. Despite explanations, criticism followed, with social media users and industry insiders, including Sinners production designer Hannah Beacher, calling Cumming’s apology insufficient.

The awards also marked the first joint appearance of the Prince and Princess of Wales since 2023 and celebrated international cinema, including Paul Thomas Anderson’s win for Best Director for One Battle After Another. BAFTA and the BBC have confirmed that future broadcasts will edit out such incidents, while social media clips bleeped or removed potentially offensive language, keeping ongoing questions about broadcast standards in focus.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 3:47 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: BAFTA 2026BBC apologyTourette syndrome

