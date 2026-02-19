Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend? Actress Reveals He Lost 15Kgs Out of ‘Insecurity’ During Super 30 Shoot With Hrithik Roshan

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend? Actress Reveals He Lost 15Kgs Out of ‘Insecurity’ During Super 30 Shoot With Hrithik Roshan

Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend? Actress Reveals He Lost 15Kgs Out of ‘Insecurity’ During Super 30 Shoot With Hrithik Roshan

During a conversation about insecurity in a relationship, Mrunal opened up about her past, recalling how her Scandinavian ex-boyfriend felt intimidated by her working alongside actors like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor.

Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend?
Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 19, 2026 23:28:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend? Actress Reveals He Lost 15Kgs Out of ‘Insecurity’ During Super 30 Shoot With Hrithik Roshan

Actress Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi recently appeared on Raunaq Rajani’s show RelationSh!t Advice to promote their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein. During a conversation about insecurity in a relationship, Mrunal opened up about her past, recalling how her Scandinavian ex-boyfriend felt intimidated by her working alongside actors like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor. She shared that his jealousy ran so deep that he even attempted to “catch up” with the Bollywood stars. 

Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend? 

When asked whether she considers herself secure in relationships, Mrunal admitted that she does experience moments of insecurity. Sharing an anecdote from her past, she spoke about an ex-boyfriend who struggled with the fact that her co-stars were considered extremely good-looking. 

“In the initial stages of my career, I was shooting with Hrithik Roshan, then Shahid Kapoor. And I’m an only long-distance person, I think it’s the best because you can then focus on your work,” she said. 

You Might Be Interested In

“This guy, who was a Scandinavian, thought that I was hanging around and shooting with a lot of good-looking men. So, he started working out. Lost like some, 15-17 kgs. He got muscles. Later, I found out that after a point, he stopped working out, started eating, and gained 20 more kg. He said he’s tired of catching up, but I was like, I never asked you to lose weight. It was his insecurity. I never made him feel like I needed to date a man who has muscles,” added Mrunal.

About  Mrunal Thakur

 Mrunal Thakur shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan in the 2019 film Super 30 and later worked alongside Shahid Kapoor in the 2022 sports drama Jersey. 

Meanwhile, Siddhant opened up about feeling insecure during his college days due to the display of wealth around him, particularly since the girl he liked came from an affluent background. 

His admission prompted host Raunaq to quip that the story sounded similar to Gully Boy, the 2019 film that brought Siddhant widespread recognition.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 11:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: is Mrunal Thakur marriedMrunal ThakurMrunal Thakur boyfriendMrunal Thakur Dhanushmrunal thakur ex boyfriendMrunal Thakur marriage

RELATED News

‘The Kerala Story 2’ Controversy Deepens: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Hate-Mongering’ Charge

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie

Propaganda vs Brutal Truth: The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Ignites Online Debate As Themes Of Religious Conversion And Identity Leave Internet Furious

Salim Khan – Javed Akhtar Split: What Really Broke Bollywood’s Most Powerful Writing Duo Of Sholay?

LATEST NEWS

Why Invest in Silver ETF? Advantages, Risks & Ideal Investors

Who Is Khusnuma Ansari Alias Neha? Beauty Parlour Owner Turned ‘Madam Zeher’ Arrested in Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Drug Racket, Third ‘Lady Don’ Held in Delhi

“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE

Hardik Pandya Makes Style Statement With Limited-Edition Jacob & Co. ‘Rudra’ Watch During IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Who Was Ricky AJ Syngkon? 54‑Year‑Old Shillong MP Collapses And Dies Playing Football

‘May Have To Take It Further’: Trump Makes A Daring Remark On Iran At Board Of Peace Meet, Hints At Military Strike In ‘Probably 10 Days’

Delhi Horror: Drinks At Sanjay Lake Park Turns Deadly As Young Man Stabbed to Death, Friend Critically Injured After Robbery Attempt

Will Stephen Curry Play For Golden State Warriors Against Boston Celtics? Check Latest Injury Update

Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan

Why INS Aridhaman Is A Big Leap For India’s Underwater Nuclear Arsenal? Nation’s Third Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarine Enters Final Commissioning Phase, All You Need To Know

Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend? Actress Reveals He Lost 15Kgs Out of ‘Insecurity’ During Super 30 Shoot With Hrithik Roshan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend? Actress Reveals He Lost 15Kgs Out of ‘Insecurity’ During Super 30 Shoot With Hrithik Roshan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend? Actress Reveals He Lost 15Kgs Out of ‘Insecurity’ During Super 30 Shoot With Hrithik Roshan
Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend? Actress Reveals He Lost 15Kgs Out of ‘Insecurity’ During Super 30 Shoot With Hrithik Roshan
Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend? Actress Reveals He Lost 15Kgs Out of ‘Insecurity’ During Super 30 Shoot With Hrithik Roshan
Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend? Actress Reveals He Lost 15Kgs Out of ‘Insecurity’ During Super 30 Shoot With Hrithik Roshan

QUICK LINKS