Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend? Actress Reveals He Lost 15Kgs Out of ‘Insecurity’ During Super 30 Shoot With Hrithik Roshan

Actress Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi recently appeared on Raunaq Rajani’s show RelationSh!t Advice to promote their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein. During a conversation about insecurity in a relationship, Mrunal opened up about her past, recalling how her Scandinavian ex-boyfriend felt intimidated by her working alongside actors like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor. She shared that his jealousy ran so deep that he even attempted to “catch up” with the Bollywood stars.

Who Was Mrunal Thakur’s Ex Boyfriend?

When asked whether she considers herself secure in relationships, Mrunal admitted that she does experience moments of insecurity. Sharing an anecdote from her past, she spoke about an ex-boyfriend who struggled with the fact that her co-stars were considered extremely good-looking.

“In the initial stages of my career, I was shooting with Hrithik Roshan, then Shahid Kapoor. And I’m an only long-distance person, I think it’s the best because you can then focus on your work,” she said.

“This guy, who was a Scandinavian, thought that I was hanging around and shooting with a lot of good-looking men. So, he started working out. Lost like some, 15-17 kgs. He got muscles. Later, I found out that after a point, he stopped working out, started eating, and gained 20 more kg. He said he’s tired of catching up, but I was like, I never asked you to lose weight. It was his insecurity. I never made him feel like I needed to date a man who has muscles,” added Mrunal.

About Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan in the 2019 film Super 30 and later worked alongside Shahid Kapoor in the 2022 sports drama Jersey.

Meanwhile, Siddhant opened up about feeling insecure during his college days due to the display of wealth around him, particularly since the girl he liked came from an affluent background.

His admission prompted host Raunaq to quip that the story sounded similar to Gully Boy, the 2019 film that brought Siddhant widespread recognition.