LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was T-Hood? Georgia Rapper, 33, Fatally Shot At His Residence, One Arrested

Who Was T-Hood? Georgia Rapper, 33, Fatally Shot At His Residence, One Arrested

Georgia rapper T-Hood, 33, was fatally shot at his Snellville home on August 9, 2025. Known for hits like "Ready 2 Go" and "Big Booty," the Southern rap star recently won Trendsetter of the Year. Police arrested one person, while fans and fellow artists mourned the shocking loss.

Rapper T-Hood shot dead at his residence
Rapper T-Hood shot dead at his residence

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 10, 2025 14:15:04 IST

A Georgia-based rapper, Tevin Hood, better known as T-Hood, was shot dead at his residence in Snellville. 

According to a TMZ report, the shooting took place after a dispute between the parties in the area. The Gwinnett County police are currently investigating the case as a homicide. However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Following the attack, the rapper was provided medical service by the first responders and then was transported to the local area hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, the report added.

One has been arrested in connection with the shooting and is being interviewed by the police.

T-Hood’s mother, Yulanda, confirmed to the outlet that her son was shot at the residence, where he lived. She also denied that a party was going on at the time.

Well-known in the Southern rap scene, T-Hood’s musical credits include songs like ‘Ready 2 Go,’ ‘Big Booty,’ ‘No Secret,’ and ‘Perculator.’

He also received the Trendsetter of the Year award at the Black Only Awards 2025. The 33-year-old was active on social media last week, as he shared a fun video on his Instagram handle. Many of his fans and supporters flooded the comment section with condolences and prayers.

A section of people found it difficult to believe the tragic news. T-Hood’s girlfriend, Kelsie Frost, the daughter of reality star Kirk Frost, also mourned the rapper’s demise.

“Just come get me baby please…. I can’t even type this. I love you papa. I can’t wait to hold you again,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a string of pictures.

Music producer Deedotwill added, “We were just on the phone all day, I can’t believe you are gone. REST IN PEACE T-HOOD I LOVE YOU BROTHER.”

T-Hood and Deedotwill have collaborated multiple times in the past.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK Producer R.Tee Launches RSTS Label, Drops ‘Damdadi’ With (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

Tags: Georgialatest hollywood newsRapper T-Hoodtrending news

RELATED News

The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Never Walked Out Of Bobby Deol’s Barsaat But Was Fired: ‘I Immediately Went And….’
Chiranjeevi Slams ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’ Claims Amid Tollywood Strike Chaos, ‘I Have Not Met Anyone’

LATEST NEWS

Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
Who Was T-Hood? Georgia Rapper, 33, Fatally Shot At His Residence, One Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was T-Hood? Georgia Rapper, 33, Fatally Shot At His Residence, One Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was T-Hood? Georgia Rapper, 33, Fatally Shot At His Residence, One Arrested
Who Was T-Hood? Georgia Rapper, 33, Fatally Shot At His Residence, One Arrested
Who Was T-Hood? Georgia Rapper, 33, Fatally Shot At His Residence, One Arrested
Who Was T-Hood? Georgia Rapper, 33, Fatally Shot At His Residence, One Arrested

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?