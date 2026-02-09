LIVE TV
Who Will Replace Vikrant Massey In Ramayana? Actor Breaks Silence, Calls Replacement Rumours 'Disappointing' Amid Ranbir Kapoor–Yash Epic Buzz

Vikrant Massey dismissed reports claiming he was replaced in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, calling them irresponsible and false. He clarified he was never part of the film. Meanwhile, Raghav Juyal has joined the epic as Meghnad, Ravana’s son.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 9, 2026 00:27:45 IST

Vikrant Massey was supposed to play a key role in Nitesh Tiwari’s major movie Ramayana, yet he got replaced later, according to reports that spread throughout the internet.

The high-budget film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, has faced extensive examination of its complete cast. The 12th Fail actor spoke out against the allegations when he expressed his dissatisfaction with what he called “irresponsible” news coverage.

Massey explained that the story about his replacement as an actor who got replaced from the production staff was incorrect because he never worked on the project.

You Might Be Interested In

Raghav Juyal and the Meghanad Casting

Recent industry updates show that Raghav Juyal has joined the cast of this mythological epic after he demonstrated his ability to perform diverse roles in his latest intense drama work.

Juyal will play Meghanad, who is the powerful firstborn son of Ravana. The producers chose Juyal to play the warrior role because he possesses exceptional screen presence and physical agility, which they needed for the part.

This character will become the main focus of the second movie, which will premiere during Diwali 2027 and will represent a major turning point in Juyal’s professional acting development.

Vikrant Massey’s Official Clarification

Vikrant Massey issued a direct social media response to the “replacement” headlines. He stated clearly that he was never approached for nor signed onto Nitesh Tiwari’s project, making any talk of an exit or substitution entirely baseless.

The actor described the importance of fact-checking within entertainment journalism while he called the spread of false information “disappointing.”

Massey maintained his professional conduct despite the administrative errors in the reports, while he wished the actual cast and crew success in their efforts to create the grand Indian epic for theaters.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 12:27 AM IST
Tags: Ramayana filmranbir kapoorvikrant massey

QUICK LINKS