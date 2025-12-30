LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why China Is Rattled With Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Ahead Of Mega Release

Why China Is Rattled With Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Ahead Of Mega Release

Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan teaser, released on his 60th birthday, showcases him as Colonel B. Santosh Babu. While Indian audiences praise its realism, China’s state media has slammed the film, calling it distorted and provocative amid ongoing border sensitivities.

Battle of Galwan Teaser Sparks Global Buzz, Draws Sharp Reaction From China
Battle of Galwan Teaser Sparks Global Buzz, Draws Sharp Reaction From China

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 30, 2025 13:34:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why China Is Rattled With Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Ahead Of Mega Release

The teaser for Battle of Galwan has been released, and it has caused a stir that extends beyond just the Indian market; it has already caught the attention of Beijing’s state media.

You Might Be Interested In

The first look at the film was released on the superstar’s 60th birthday, and it features a great action scene with Salman Khan in the role of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, the real-life hero of the 16 Bihar Regiment. 

Indian viewers have criticized the film for being too realistic and have called the action sequences a comeback for the actor, but the dramatization of the 2020 Himalayan border clash has prompted a very vocal reaction from China, where state-run media have gone as far as to accuse the Indian side of distorting history.

You Might Be Interested In

Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Geopolitical Tension

The East’s reaction was quick and precise. The Global Times, a state-supported media outlet of China, openly condemned the movie, labeling it a “misuse” of film art to incite nationalism.

The Chinese scholars are of the opinion that the release of the film is a deliberate provocation since it coincides with a period of slight improvement in the relations between China and the US. 

On the Chinese microblog Weibo, Internet users have been talking about the trailer in a derogatory way, have called it “Bollywood exaggeration,” and have argued that the scenario shown in the trailer is in contradiction with the official narrative given by Beijing regarding the events at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Battle Of Galwan Cinematic Authenticity

The movie, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, amidst the political uproar, is being advertised as nothing less than a gritty homage to the Indian army’s endurance. Keeping away from the usual “larger-than-life” characteristic, the trailer emphasizes the harsh conditions of the high-altitude battle where guns were not allowed, but only sticks, stones, and great stamina were to be used.

International reviewers, on the one hand, made a particular note of Khan holding his ground against an approaching horde compared to the “Battle of the Bastards.” On the other hand, the production crew argues that the movie is based on the “India’s Most Fearless” stories and intends to depict the bravery and emotions of the soldiers who sheltered the freezing heights of Ladakh.

Also Read: Ikkis First Review: Dharmendra’s Last Film Turns Deeply Emotional As Agastya Nanda Truly Shines, Leaving Fans Curious

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 1:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Battle of GalwanChina reactionGalwan clash filmhome-hero-pos-5salman khan

RELATED News

Will Rekha Ever Move On? Veteran Actress Steals Spotlight Kissing Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Agastya Nanda On ‘Ikkis’ Poster, Viral Video!

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh’s Film Crosses Rs 1078 Crore, Beats Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Record

Ikkis First Review: Dharmendra’s Last Film Turns Deeply Emotional As Agastya Nanda Truly Shines, Leaving Fans Curious

‘Aisa Nahi Ho Sakta’: Amitabh Bachchan Left Speechless As Kumar Mangalam Birla Opens Up About His Father’s Condition Before Joining Family Business On KBC 17

Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star’s Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life

LATEST NEWS

Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says

Why China Is Rattled With Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Ahead Of Mega Release

Bollywood Celebrity Fashion Trends That Will Dominate 2026

‘Will Revive Bengal’s Legacy’: Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC, Says BJP Has ‘Given Priority to Gareeb Kalyan’

Who Is Aviva Baig? Meet Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra’s Fiancée And Longtime Girlfriend

‘Deeply Concerned’: PM Modi On Reports Of Ukraine Launching Drone Attack On Russian President Putin’s Residence

IND vs SL 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Leaks Reveals Powerful Processor And 200MP Camera, Check Specs And Price

Vinay Kumar Dubey of VKDL NPA Advisory Council Honoured at Grand DPSA Para Powerlifting Championship

Why China Is Rattled With Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Ahead Of Mega Release

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why China Is Rattled With Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Ahead Of Mega Release

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why China Is Rattled With Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Ahead Of Mega Release
Why China Is Rattled With Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Ahead Of Mega Release
Why China Is Rattled With Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Ahead Of Mega Release
Why China Is Rattled With Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Ahead Of Mega Release

QUICK LINKS