Why China Is Rattled With Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Ahead Of Mega Release

The teaser for Battle of Galwan has been released, and it has caused a stir that extends beyond just the Indian market; it has already caught the attention of Beijing’s state media.

The first look at the film was released on the superstar’s 60th birthday, and it features a great action scene with Salman Khan in the role of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, the real-life hero of the 16 Bihar Regiment.

Indian viewers have criticized the film for being too realistic and have called the action sequences a comeback for the actor, but the dramatization of the 2020 Himalayan border clash has prompted a very vocal reaction from China, where state-run media have gone as far as to accuse the Indian side of distorting history.

Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Geopolitical Tension

The East’s reaction was quick and precise. The Global Times, a state-supported media outlet of China, openly condemned the movie, labeling it a “misuse” of film art to incite nationalism.

The Chinese scholars are of the opinion that the release of the film is a deliberate provocation since it coincides with a period of slight improvement in the relations between China and the US.

On the Chinese microblog Weibo, Internet users have been talking about the trailer in a derogatory way, have called it “Bollywood exaggeration,” and have argued that the scenario shown in the trailer is in contradiction with the official narrative given by Beijing regarding the events at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Battle Of Galwan Cinematic Authenticity

The movie, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, amidst the political uproar, is being advertised as nothing less than a gritty homage to the Indian army’s endurance. Keeping away from the usual “larger-than-life” characteristic, the trailer emphasizes the harsh conditions of the high-altitude battle where guns were not allowed, but only sticks, stones, and great stamina were to be used.

International reviewers, on the one hand, made a particular note of Khan holding his ground against an approaching horde compared to the “Battle of the Bastards.” On the other hand, the production crew argues that the movie is based on the “India’s Most Fearless” stories and intends to depict the bravery and emotions of the soldiers who sheltered the freezing heights of Ladakh.

