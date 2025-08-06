Why Did Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Skip Her Father’s Funeral? Brooke Hogan Reveals The Real Reason

Hulk Hogan: Brooke Hogan has finally spoken about her choice to skip her father, Hulk Hogan’s, funeral. The WWE legend was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Clearwater, Florida, on Tuesday, August 5, nearly two weeks after his passing from a heart attack at 71.

Why did Brooke Hogan skip her father Hulk Hogan’s funeral?

The service, held at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home, drew guests like Kid Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon. Noticeably absent, though, was Brooke. She hadn’t spoken to her father for the past two years and decided not to attend.

Later that day, Brooke, 37, posted on Instagram, sharing photos with her husband Steven Oleksy and their twins, Oliver and Molly, who were born in January 2025. In her message, she explained, “My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn’t want one. I know people grieve in their own ways—and I’m grateful for the celebrations and tributes that were organized—but as his daughter, I had to make my own choice to honour him in the way that felt most genuine to me: privately, in a way that made me feel closest to him.”

She added, “The only thing missing today was him, in his pop-up lawn chair, watching the waves and the sunset.”

Brooke Hogan: We honoured you in the simplest way

Brooke described how she and her family spent the day at the beach, a place her father loved. “We honored you in the simplest way that spoke to my soul. We took our babies to the beach and put them in the same salty waters you loved,” she wrote. “Molly loved the water. I think she’ll be a ‘little fish’ just like you called me. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby. I pray you are at peace and know how deeply I love you.”

She ended her post with, “Rest in heaven, Daddy.”

Brooke also posted on her Instagram Stories about taking her children to Hulk’s favorite place—the beach. “We will be celebrating your life and all our good memories while we have our feet in the same saltwater you loved. Until we meet again, daddy,” she wrote, alongside a throwback photo of the two of them.

Earlier that day, Brooke appeared on the Bubba the Love Sponge Show, where she questioned why no autopsy had been performed prior to her father’s cremation. “I do think it’s odd that no autopsy was performed. Yes, you can have a heart attack, but what caused it is the question,” she said. “Because he was up, doing breathing exercises and everything. That means the heart surgery was a success and working.”

Medical records show Hulk suffered from atrial fibrillation and had a history of leukemia. Brooke recalled, “He had so many ablations and cardioversions over the years. I used to pray, ‘God, please don’t let this be the day my dad dies,’ but he got through all of it.”

After his death, Brooke paid tribute to her father on Instagram, writing, “When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us… I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to talk about this moment with so much hope, like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have.”

