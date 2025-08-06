LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Justin Bieber's Son Jack Blues Finally Makes Debut As Singer Drops 'Yukon' Video With Rare Footage

Justin Bieber’s Son Jack Blues Finally Makes Debut As Singer Drops ‘Yukon’ Video With Rare Footage

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s son, Jack Blues, makes his adorable debut in Justin's new 'Yukon' music video from the album ‘SWAG.’ The couple shares playful family moments while keeping their baby’s face hidden. The surprise album marks Bieber’s return after four years.

Justin Bieber with Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues
Justin Bieber with Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 6, 2025 16:30:22 IST

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s son, Jack Blues, has made his musical debut! While the little one still has a lot to go before showcasing his singing skills, he has started with an adorable appearance in his father’s latest music video, ‘Yukon’.

On Tuesday, August 5, Justin Bieber released the official music video for the song ‘Yukon’ off his latest album, ‘SWAG’. The black-and-white video featured special appearances by his wife, Hailey, and their 11-month-old son, Jack Blues.
The family’s playful moments take centre stage in the video, leaving fans amused.

The video opens with a close-up of Justin and quickly cuts to show him playing with his son before it once again switches to reveal Jack’s legs kicking in the water.

Among other scenes were Justin kissing his son’s toes, Hailey holding onto her son in the water, the family spending time on the boat, and another shot of Jack trying to reach out to the camera.

“What would I do if I didn’t love you, baby?” Justin sings in the chorus.

While the video offers a lot of insight into the first look of the baby, whom the couple usually hides on social media, they made sure to keep his face concealed with the use of watermarks and props.

Notably, this is not the first time that the ‘Baby’ singer has brought on his son for musical endeavours. Earlier in July, Justin shared pictures of Jack at his music studio. In the post, Jack was seen exploring the surroundings, while the singer played guitar and looked on.

Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues, in August 2024, nearly six years after their marriage in September 2018. Since then, the proud parents have been sharing small glimpses into their lives at home with the kid.

Justin Bieber recently announced his surprise seventh album, ‘SWAG’ – a first in four years. The album features a total of 21 tracks, including collaborations with rappers Cash Cobain, Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Lil B, according to Variety.

(With Inputs From ANI)

