Home > Entertainment > Why Did Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ Spark Memes? Actress Finally Responds Boldly

Janhvi Kapoor sparked online buzz after chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ at a Janmashtami event. The moment triggered memes and mixed reactions, but the actress stood firm, stating ‘Roz bolungi,’ turning criticism into a bold declaration of patriotic pride.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 17, 2025 23:06:51 IST

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was only a week ago in the centre of the online buzz and memes when she was shown to be speaking at an ecstatic tone the phrase, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, during one of her Janmashtami parties.

The speech itself is a patriotic slogan whereas the suddenness of the speech delivered by the celebrity at an entertainment party triggered a mass of reactions, either in the form of trying jokes or more critical remarks. The patriotic spirit of some was commended, whereas others considered the fact as a bit out of place, and it resulted in the making of numerous memes and social media posts about it.

Unexpected Patriotism

Many were surprised by the nationalistic zeal exhibited by Janhvi Kapoor in which he appeared in a religious festivity unannounced. Recordings of the incident spread easily, and the many responses it elicited were multiplied. Some took her sentiment as a true unapologetic expression of love towards the country, others considered it with a drop of humor, which made it widely memeified.

Defiant Stance

In reaction to the online buzz, Kapoor came out clearly in a stern statement. She stood by what she said and that was heartfelt. Indeed, she stated, “Roz bolungi” (I am saying it every day), which shows a level of determination toward the sentiment, apparently without the slightest concern of the online commentary and has accepted her new place as a subject of a meme with some amount of defiance.

The response of Kapoor demonstrates how uncertain and therefore unpredictable the phenomenon of social media virality can be and how actions of influential social figures may be interpreted differently. The fact that she chose to face the issue directly and repeat her feeling demonstrates her readiness to participate in the conversation with people, even when it develops an unanticipated and funny storyline.

