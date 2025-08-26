LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Everyone’s Talking About The Thursday Murder Club Cast on Netflix

Why Everyone’s Talking About The Thursday Murder Club Cast on Netflix

Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club brings together Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie as retired sleuths solving a real murder. With charm, wit, and a sharp script, this star-studded mystery delivers heart, humor, and old-school detective fun.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 26, 2025 12:39:33 IST

 

Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club is already looking like something you can’t take your eyes off. It’s about four retired friends living in a quiet retirement village who spend their time solving cold cases for fun. But when a real murder happens nearby, they get pulled right into the mystery. What makes this movie stand out? The cast. They’re absolute legends.

Helen Mirren as Elizabeth, The Brilliant Ex-Spy Leading the Pack

First up, Helen Mirren plays Elizabeth. She was smart and not regular but over the top smart, with excellent problem solving skills and was a spy back in the day. She’s the leader of the group, sharp and no-nonsense, but also funny in a quiet way. Helen Mirren nails it as Elizabeth; she makes you believe that she can actually solve cases in her sleep. 

Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley & Celia Imrie, The Charm, the Brains, and the Heart

Then there’s Pierce Brosnan as Ron. He has a cheeky side for a person who was a doctor not so long ago. But at the same time he is also charming, a little mischievous, and someone who keeps things lively. Pierce brings a light, fun energy that balances out the serious stuff.

Ben Kingsley plays Ibrahim, a retired psychiatrist. He knows what goes behind a person’s head and to what extent one can go to yet he is calm and thoughtful, the kind of guy who stays cool even when things get crazy. Ben adds a thoughtful vibe, making Ibrahim feel like the smart guy of the group.

Last but not least, Celia Imrie is Joyce. She’s a former nurse with a big heart and sharp eyes. She notices the little things others miss and is the glue that holds everyone together. Celia brings warmth and humor to the role.

Together, these four make a great team. It’s funny, smart, and full of heart. If you like mysteries with characters you care about, this one’s definitely worth watching.

Also Read: OTT Releases On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar This Weekend: What to Watch (Aug 23–25, 2025)

