Why Is The Office Star Craig Robinson Quitting Comedy? Here's The REAL Reason

Why Is The Office Star Craig Robinson Quitting Comedy? Here’s The REAL Reason

Craig Robinson announced he’s quitting comedy to pursue a “true calling” and hinted at a major project in the works. The Office star also sought advice on small-business ownership, teasing challenges in building a venture. Fans await details on his surprising career shift.

Craig Robinson
Craig Robinson

Last Updated: July 4, 2025 22:18:44 IST

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson shared a social media post and informed his fans that he is “quitting comedy” for something “amazing”, reported People.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a video and wrote, “Life update: I’m officially quitting comedy to focus on my true calling. Stay tuned. I’m working on something huge.”

Robinson addressed fans in the clip, “Hey, everybody! Just wanted you to hear it from me: I am quitting comedy. But not for nothing — it’s been an amazing run, and y’all have been amazing and wonderful, but I’m following something bigger,” reported People.

“So thank you so much,” concluded the actor, comedian and musician. “I love you, and stay tuned.”

In another post, he asked fans for advice on small-business ownership, saying he “hit a few bumps in the road” on his quest and writing in the caption, “Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things. I can’t go into detail just yet, but for real though, any help would be huge.”

Aside from The Office, Robinson is best known for his comedic roles, including those on TV in The Cleveland Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ghosted, and more.

The actor has also showcased his comedic talents in movies like Pineapple Express (2008), Hot Tub Time Machine (2010), This Is the End (2013), Sausage Party (2016), and Dolemite Is My Name (2019), as reported by People. 

(With inputs from ANI)

