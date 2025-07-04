Is Squid Game Getting An American Spin-Off With Cate Blanchett? Hollywood Star’s Cameo Has Got The Internet Confused

Squid Game, as everyone and their grandma knows, is officially done. The global juggernaut just dropped its third (and last) season on Netflix.

But if you think that’s the end of the wild, twisted Squid Game-verse, think again. That last episode? It throws open a giant, neon-lit door to show off how massive this world could get. And Netflix loves a spinoff, don’t they?

Is Squid Game Getting An American Spin-Off With Cate Blanchett?

Here’s the real kicker: In the final scene, you catch a glimpse of an American Squid Game—some mysterious recruiter pulling the old Ddakji trick, just like back in season one.

Only this time, it’s not your usual mysterious dude. Nope. It’s a woman. And not just any woman—Cate Blanchett. I’m serious. Two-time Oscar winner, absolute legend, just strolls in for a cameo. Talk about a jaw-dropper. It’s like Netflix saying, “Oh, you thought this was just a Korean thing? Think again.”

The Squid Game Creator Reveals The Truth

There’s been a bunch of internet chatter about an American Squid Game series, supposedly with David Fincher maybe attached. The rumour mill’s been grinding, but according to Hwang Dong-hyuk—the Squid Game creator himself—nobody at Netflix has actually told him squat about it. He said, “I’ve only read it in articles myself.”

Is Netflix cooking up something big? Maybe. But honestly, Blanchett showing up at the end is probably just there to blow our minds and remind us that all this dark, desperate, messed-up stuff isn’t just limited to Seoul. It’s a worldwide thing—money, power, and the same old games—just with a new mask.

Hwang talked about how he went back and forth on who should play the American recruiter, but he figured making it a woman would flip the script and add some new flavour. And if you’ve only got one line and about a minute of screen time, you need someone who can just own the room with a stare—Cate’s basically the final boss of that.

Honestly, Blanchett’s resume is just ridiculous. Oscars for The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, Tár (which was unreal), Carol, Thor: Ragnarok, Lord of the Rings, you name it.

The Hollywood star even popped up earlier this year in Soderbergh’s Black Bag and in Disclaimer by Alfonso Cuarón. Next up, she’s doing a dramedy with Jim Jarmusch called Father, Mother, Sister, Brother. Does this woman ever sleep?

So, will Blanchett actually pop up if Fincher ever makes his Squid Game? Who knows. But if you wanna see her on TV, she’s been everywhere lately—just pick a show, she’s probably in it.

