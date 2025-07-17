LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Is Tomorrowland Trending? Here's What Exactly Happened?

Why Is Tomorrowland Trending? Here’s What Exactly Happened?

Tomorrowland, the world’s top EDM festival, faces uncertainty after a major stage fire in Belgium just days before its July 18 show. Earlier reports suggested that the events might be cancelled, but the organizers dismissed it and said they are still seeking ways to conduct the show.

The music event was scheduled to take place on July 18 in Belgium.
The music event was scheduled to take place on July 18 in Belgium.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 01:27:55 IST

Tomorrowland is often considered the most popular electronic music festival in the world. Its gigantic following across race and ethnicity makes it a huge event wherever it goes to perform.

Reports suggest that more than 400,000 spectators have watched their show in the past few years.

The tickets for Tomorrowland’s show are sold out within seconds after they go on sale.

Theatrical stage designs with fireworks and lights are the hallmark of Tomorrowland’s events.

Its performers include some of the most famous names in this field, like David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas, and Martin Garrix.

Why Is It Trending?

Tomorrowland’s event was scheduled to be held on July 18 in Boom, Belgium. However, with less than two days remaining, a massive fire has burnt the stage where the artists were expected to perform.

Large flames totally engulfed the area, leaving little behind except smoke and ash.

Reportedly, at least 1,000 members of the staff were saved from the fire and relocated to a safer place amid the chaos, and the officials urged the people living nearby to shut the doors and windows of their houses.

With such a wide fan following, it is still unclear if Tomorrowland has cancelled the event.

While certain “e-mails” suggested that the festival was cancelled, organizers later clarified that it was fake news.

A statement by Tomorrowland said, “We can announce that, DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors. All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned.”

“We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend. More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible.”

Have EDM festivals been disrupted earlier as well?

This is not the first time that Tomorrowland’s music festival has been disrupted due to man-made incidents.

Earlier in 2017, its event in Barcelona too was cancelled due to fire, and around 22,000 attendees were evacuated. 

Another popular EDM festival, Coachella, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Glastonbury Festival and Beethoven Festivals too were forced to call off their events in the wake of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

How to Buy Tickets For These Festivals?

The tickets for most of these festivals are put on sale on their respective websites for about three months in advance of the event.

But more often than not, the tickets are sold out in minutes.

What Are The Reasons Behind The Popularity Of These Festivals?

These festivals are also popular for a variety of reasons.

While Coachella showcases the iconic amalgamation of pop, hip-hop, indie, and EDM, Beethoven festivals are mostly performed in castles and cathedrals.

Glastonbury is known for mixing activism and music, while iconic artists like Bowie and Beyoncé have showcased their talent in its events.

The essence of these festivals is not limited to just music but is associated with lifestyle, art, and fashion.

Tags: Beethoven, coachella, EDM, fire, Glastonbury, Music Festival, Tomorrowland

Why Is Tomorrowland Trending? Here’s What Exactly Happened?

Why Is Tomorrowland Trending? Here’s What Exactly Happened?

Why Is Tomorrowland Trending? Here’s What Exactly Happened?
Why Is Tomorrowland Trending? Here’s What Exactly Happened?
Why Is Tomorrowland Trending? Here’s What Exactly Happened?
Why Is Tomorrowland Trending? Here’s What Exactly Happened?

