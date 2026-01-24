LIVE TV
Why Sunny Deol's Border (1997) Became a Cult Classic in India- Can Varun Dhawan's Border 2 Match Its Legacy?

Why Sunny Deol’s Border (1997) Became a Cult Classic in India- Can Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 Match Its Legacy?

One of the main reasons Border became a cult classic was its soundtrack and patriotic anthems, especially the enduring “Sandese Aate Hain,” sung by Sonu Nigam.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 24, 2026 15:05:16 IST

Why Sunny Deol’s Border (1997) Became a Cult Classic in India- Can Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 Match Its Legacy?

After nearly 27 years, the sequel Border 2 was released on 23 January 2026, timed with the Republic Day weekend, a strategic choice to capture the patriotic mood of Indian audiences. 

Even ahead of its release, Border 2 sparked significant buzz, driven by its trailer and Sunny Deol’s powerful screen presence. Though nostalgia did the heavy lifting, as audiences fondly recalled Border as a landmark patriotic film. 

However, when Border was released on 13 June 1997, it wasn’t just a movie; it was an event. Critics praised its direction, screenplay, and large-scale battle sequences, and audiences embraced its emotional core. 

Border became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 1997, and one of the most iconic war films in Indian cinema history. 

Why Border (1997) Became a Cult Classic in India?

 One of the main reasons Border became a cult classic was its soundtrack and patriotic anthems, especially the enduring “Sandese Aate Hain,” sung by Sonu Nigam. The song came to embody the film’s emotional core and continues to resonate in Indian popular culture even decades later. 

Directed by J.P. Dutta and inspired by the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film connected deeply with audiences through its compelling narrative, strong character arcs and powerful patriotic tone.

Can Border 2 Match the Legacy? 

Early audience reactions on social media have praised Sunny Deol’s impactful dialogue delivery, calling it a major nostalgic draw, even as some viewers felt the film follows a familiar template of traditional patriotism and large-scale war drama. 

The film features Sunny Deol returning to his role from the original, joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in an ensemble narrative centred on bravery and camaraderie.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 

According to Sacnilk, Border 2 closed its opening day with earnings of over Rs 30 crore nett. In comparison, last year’s first Hindi blockbuster Chhaava had opened at Rs 33.10 crore nett, while Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which recently completed a 50-day theatrical run, had registered an opening of Rs 33.69 crore nett. 

The film is projected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its third day on Sunday, with any additional collections on Republic Day, Monday, expected to further boost its total. Backed by largely positive word of mouth, Border 2 is now targeting a Rs 150 crore nett domestic haul by the end of Monday.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 3:05 PM IST
Why Sunny Deol’s Border (1997) Became a Cult Classic in India- Can Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 Match Its Legacy?

