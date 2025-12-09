LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods

Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads the Golden Globe nominations with nine nods, including Leonardo DiCaprio’s acting nomination. Warner Bros and Netflix dominate overall, while Wicked’s absence sparks debate over eligibility and awards strategy.

Golden Globe Nominations (PHOTO: X)
Golden Globe Nominations (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 9, 2025 15:13:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods

The Golden Globe nominations dropped, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another stole the spotlight.

One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods

Nine nominations in total. Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, and Chase Infiniti all got nods, plus Anderson himself for directing and writing. The movie’s running in the comedy and musical categories, too.

Right behind it sits Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, a Norwegian family drama that pulled in eight nominations. Four of its actor Stellan Skarsgård, Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas earned acting nominations.

One Battle After Another’s big haul is a boost for Warner Bros., especially now, as the studio gears up for a possible Netflix takeover. Warner Bros. scored 31 nominations overall.

HBO Max, under their umbrella, grabbed 15 of those, with The White Lotus leading TV with six nods. Netflix edged ahead with 35 nominations, mostly thanks to their TV slate, like the British limited series Adolescence, which picked up five.

Why was Wicked snubbed? 

Wicked fans got a shock this year. For Good, the sequel, landed five nominations i.e. Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande, a pair of Best Original Song nods for ‘No Place Like Home’ and ‘The Girl in the Bubble’, and a Cinematic and Box Office Achievement mention.

But it missed out on a Best Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy nomination, which turned out to be the biggest surprise of the night.

Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods

Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods

Last year, the original Wicked cut that category but lost to Netflix’s controversial Emilia Perez.

Despite the snub, For Good smashed box office records set by the first film, pulling in $393.3 million worldwide so far ($270.4 million in the US, $122.8 million internationally).

At this point after its release, Wicked had made $359.2 million and eventually finished with a huge $758.7 million worldwide.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2026: Why Avatar 3 Was Nominated For Box Office Achievement Before Release? How The Eligibility Criteria Work?

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 2:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ariana GrandeGolden Globes 2025latest hollywood newsone-battle-after-anotherwicked

RELATED News

Where Was Prabhas In Japan When A Massive 7.6 Earthquake Hit Japan? The Raja Saab Director Confirms Baahubali Star Is Safe

Nagpur Shocker: National-Level Kabaddi Player Dies By Suicide After Husband Fails To Fulfil Job Promise

Countdown To 2026’s Major Release Begins: Kannada Star Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups’ New Poster Unveiled

Why Every Big Star Is Shifting To OTT: Fame, Freedom, And Global Reach

Bengaluru Temple Says No To Weddings, Priests Voice Frustration Over Failed Marriages

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cuttack Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IMT CDL Ghaziabad Celebrates Concluding Ceremony 2025 for Its Graduating Batch with Industry Stalwarts and Academic Leadership

Kerala State Lottery Result Today (09.12.2025) LIVE | Sthree Sakthi Live Lottery Result Tuesday Draw At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

R Ashwin Sparks Debate After Bold Remark On Abhishek Sharma: ‘If He Says He’s Universe Boss, Will We…’

Big Update For Train Travellers: Is Water Still Free On Rajdhani Express? IRCTC Provides Major Update

Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods

5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment

‘Not Always Right…’: Shahid Afridi Takes Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Backs Rohit Sharma, Virat In ODIs

Who Is Arshad Madani? Jamiat Chief Sparks Row After Saying Muslims Cannot Recite Vande Mataram: ‘Will Not Worship Anyone Except…’

Moody’s Upgrades Adani Green Energy, AESL RG1, AICTPL To Stable On Strong Operations And Debt Management

Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods
Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods
Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods
Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods

QUICK LINKS