Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods

The Golden Globe nominations dropped, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another stole the spotlight.

One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods

Nine nominations in total. Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, and Chase Infiniti all got nods, plus Anderson himself for directing and writing. The movie’s running in the comedy and musical categories, too.

Right behind it sits Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, a Norwegian family drama that pulled in eight nominations. Four of its actor Stellan Skarsgård, Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas earned acting nominations.

One Battle After Another’s big haul is a boost for Warner Bros., especially now, as the studio gears up for a possible Netflix takeover. Warner Bros. scored 31 nominations overall.

HBO Max, under their umbrella, grabbed 15 of those, with The White Lotus leading TV with six nods. Netflix edged ahead with 35 nominations, mostly thanks to their TV slate, like the British limited series Adolescence, which picked up five.

Why was Wicked snubbed?

Wicked fans got a shock this year. For Good, the sequel, landed five nominations i.e. Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande, a pair of Best Original Song nods for ‘No Place Like Home’ and ‘The Girl in the Bubble’, and a Cinematic and Box Office Achievement mention.

But it missed out on a Best Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy nomination, which turned out to be the biggest surprise of the night.

Last year, the original Wicked cut that category but lost to Netflix’s controversial Emilia Perez.

Despite the snub, For Good smashed box office records set by the first film, pulling in $393.3 million worldwide so far ($270.4 million in the US, $122.8 million internationally).

At this point after its release, Wicked had made $359.2 million and eventually finished with a huge $758.7 million worldwide.

