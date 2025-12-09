LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Golden Globes 2026: Why Avatar 3 Was Nominated For Box Office Achievement Before Release? How The Eligibility Criteria Work?

Golden Globes 2026: Why Avatar 3 Was Nominated For Box Office Achievement Before Release? How The Eligibility Criteria Work?

Avatar: Fire and Ash sparked controversy after earning a Golden Globes 2026 nomination for Cinematic & Box Office Achievement despite not being released. Golden Globes rules allow films releasing after Nov 22 to qualify based on projected box office performance.

Avatar 3 lands a Box Office Achievement nomination. (Photo:X/@avatar3news)
Avatar 3 lands a Box Office Achievement nomination. (Photo:X/@avatar3news)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 9, 2025 14:37:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Golden Globes 2026: Why Avatar 3 Was Nominated For Box Office Achievement Before Release? How The Eligibility Criteria Work?

The 2026 Golden Globes nominations prove highly contentious, not least for the inclusion of Avatar: Fire and Ash in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, despite it neither having been released nor taken a single dollar at the box office.

Announced on December 7, other nominees include F1: The Movie, KPop Demon Hunters, Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning, Sinners, Weapons, Wicked: For Good, and Zootopia 2. Yet it’s the nomination of Avatar 3 that has caused the most debate, leaving audiences and insiders alike scratching their heads.

Social Media Confusion and Backlash

The news of her nomination sparked an online outcry, with criticism coming from a number of people, including Lara Worthington, wife of franchise star Sam Worthington. Appearing to question the decision herself, responding to the news on Instagram, she commented:
“Box office achievement?? The movie isn’t even out yet!!!”

Users on different social platforms shared similar reactions, with many arguing that awarding a film based on hypothetical earnings defeats the purpose of having a box office category. One user exclaimed it was preposterous to nominate a movie that “HAS NOT YET BEEN RELEASED,” while another referred to the category as no more than “best achievement in making money.”

Explaining Golden Globes Eligibility Criteria

The controversy starts with new rules brought in when the Golden Globes introduced the category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in 2023. According to the official criteria, the award recognizes the year’s highest-earning and most-viewed films that have exhibited broad global audience engagement and significant creative quality.

Films usually qualify if they gross at least $150 million worldwide, including $100 million at the U.S. box office, or if they reach equivalent viewership at streaming services verified by industry sources.

The key rule that would make Avatar 3 eligible is that films released after November 22 may qualify based on projected box office performance and/or expected streaming views. The clause allows strong contenders with anticipated blockbuster potential to be nominated ahead of release.

Why Avatar 3 Qualifies Despite Zero Earnings

Industry projections universally favor Avatar: Fire and Ash, given the massive global success of its predecessors. The original Avatar earned more than $2.9 billion worldwide in 2009, while its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, collected more than $2.3 billion in 2022, placing them in a strata of the highest-grossing films of all time. This being the case, analysts anticipate the third entry to deliver yet another box office smash when it hits theaters on December 19.

Industry Shifts and Ongoing Debate

The nomination of Avatar 3 also speaks to a larger trend in awards culture: recognizing projected success and audience impact, rather than solely verifiable box office numbers. Yet that move has polarized audiences, many of them questioning transparency, credibility and the meaning of the box office category altogether. Whether Avatar: Fire and Ash ultimately justifies the early recognition it received remains to be seen once the film finally hits theaters.

ALSO READ: Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 2:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Avatar 3 nomination controversyAvatar Fire and Ash Golden GlobesGolden GlobesGolden Globes 2026home-hero-pos-9

RELATED News

Where Was Prabhas In Japan When A Massive 7.6 Earthquake Hit Japan? The Raja Saab Director Confirms Baahubali Star Is Safe

Countdown To 2026’s Major Release Begins: Kannada Star Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups’ New Poster Unveiled

Why Every Big Star Is Shifting To OTT: Fame, Freedom, And Global Reach

Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery

Row Over Benazir Bhutto’s Images In Dhurandhar, Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan PPP Accuses Makers Of ‘Unlawful Use’

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cuttack Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IMT CDL Ghaziabad Celebrates Concluding Ceremony 2025 for Its Graduating Batch with Industry Stalwarts and Academic Leadership

Kerala State Lottery Result Today (09.12.2025) LIVE | Sthree Sakthi Live Lottery Result Tuesday Draw At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

R Ashwin Sparks Debate After Bold Remark On Abhishek Sharma: ‘If He Says He’s Universe Boss, Will We…’

Big Update For Train Travellers: Is Water Still Free On Rajdhani Express? IRCTC Provides Major Update

5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment

Golden Globes 2026: Why Avatar 3 Was Nominated For Box Office Achievement Before Release? How The Eligibility Criteria Work?

‘Not Always Right…’: Shahid Afridi Takes Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Backs Rohit Sharma, Virat In ODIs

Who Is Arshad Madani? Jamiat Chief Sparks Row After Saying Muslims Cannot Recite Vande Mataram: ‘Will Not Worship Anyone Except…’

Nagpur Shocker: National-Level Kabaddi Player Dies By Suicide After Husband Fails To Fulfil Job Promise

Golden Globes 2026: Why Avatar 3 Was Nominated For Box Office Achievement Before Release? How The Eligibility Criteria Work?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Golden Globes 2026: Why Avatar 3 Was Nominated For Box Office Achievement Before Release? How The Eligibility Criteria Work?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Golden Globes 2026: Why Avatar 3 Was Nominated For Box Office Achievement Before Release? How The Eligibility Criteria Work?
Golden Globes 2026: Why Avatar 3 Was Nominated For Box Office Achievement Before Release? How The Eligibility Criteria Work?
Golden Globes 2026: Why Avatar 3 Was Nominated For Box Office Achievement Before Release? How The Eligibility Criteria Work?
Golden Globes 2026: Why Avatar 3 Was Nominated For Box Office Achievement Before Release? How The Eligibility Criteria Work?

QUICK LINKS