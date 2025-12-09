Golden Globes 2026: Why Avatar 3 Was Nominated For Box Office Achievement Before Release? How The Eligibility Criteria Work?

The 2026 Golden Globes nominations prove highly contentious, not least for the inclusion of Avatar: Fire and Ash in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, despite it neither having been released nor taken a single dollar at the box office.

Announced on December 7, other nominees include F1: The Movie, KPop Demon Hunters, Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning, Sinners, Weapons, Wicked: For Good, and Zootopia 2. Yet it’s the nomination of Avatar 3 that has caused the most debate, leaving audiences and insiders alike scratching their heads.

Social Media Confusion and Backlash

The news of her nomination sparked an online outcry, with criticism coming from a number of people, including Lara Worthington, wife of franchise star Sam Worthington. Appearing to question the decision herself, responding to the news on Instagram, she commented:

“Box office achievement?? The movie isn’t even out yet!!!”

Users on different social platforms shared similar reactions, with many arguing that awarding a film based on hypothetical earnings defeats the purpose of having a box office category. One user exclaimed it was preposterous to nominate a movie that “HAS NOT YET BEEN RELEASED,” while another referred to the category as no more than “best achievement in making money.”

Explaining Golden Globes Eligibility Criteria

The controversy starts with new rules brought in when the Golden Globes introduced the category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in 2023. According to the official criteria, the award recognizes the year’s highest-earning and most-viewed films that have exhibited broad global audience engagement and significant creative quality.

⭐️ Give it up for the nominees for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement ⭐️ • AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH

• F1

• KPOP DEMON HUNTERS

• MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING

• SINNERS

• WEAPONS

• WICKED: FOR GOOD

• ZOOTOPIA 2 Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE Sunday, Jan. 11… pic.twitter.com/W7HjhyTRLi — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 8, 2025

Films usually qualify if they gross at least $150 million worldwide, including $100 million at the U.S. box office, or if they reach equivalent viewership at streaming services verified by industry sources.

The key rule that would make Avatar 3 eligible is that films released after November 22 may qualify based on projected box office performance and/or expected streaming views. The clause allows strong contenders with anticipated blockbuster potential to be nominated ahead of release.

Why Avatar 3 Qualifies Despite Zero Earnings

Industry projections universally favor Avatar: Fire and Ash, given the massive global success of its predecessors. The original Avatar earned more than $2.9 billion worldwide in 2009, while its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, collected more than $2.3 billion in 2022, placing them in a strata of the highest-grossing films of all time. This being the case, analysts anticipate the third entry to deliver yet another box office smash when it hits theaters on December 19.

Industry Shifts and Ongoing Debate

The nomination of Avatar 3 also speaks to a larger trend in awards culture: recognizing projected success and audience impact, rather than solely verifiable box office numbers. Yet that move has polarized audiences, many of them questioning transparency, credibility and the meaning of the box office category altogether. Whether Avatar: Fire and Ash ultimately justifies the early recognition it received remains to be seen once the film finally hits theaters.

ALSO READ: Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery