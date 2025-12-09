Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery

A sudden accident forced veteran Telugu cinema actor Rajasekhar to undergo a three-hour surgery after he severely injured himself while shooting for his upcoming film. The 63-year-old actor had recently resumed filming after a short break owing to health problems, and this setback did raise a lot of concern among fans and other film personalities.

Rajasekhar was shooting for an action sequence in Medchal on November 25 when he suffered a serious injury to his right ankle. His team confirmed that the actor had suffered a bimalleolar dislocation with a compound fracture, which is usually caused by high-impact trauma. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors suggested urgent surgery to avoid further complications. This is not the first time that Rajasekhar has suffered such a serious injury; he had suffered a similar injury to his leg during the shooting of his movie Magaadu in November 1989.

Three-hour long surgery

He had undergone a three-hour surgery to reconstruct his ankle. The surgery was more complex and involved open reduction and internal fixation of the lateral and medial malleolus with K-wires, cannulated cancellous screws, and a semi-tubular plate with trans-fixation of the tibia by means of a wire passed through the calcaneum and talus.

Post-surgery, doctors have recommended complete rest for Rajasekhar for at least three to four weeks, keeping the injured limb immobile to avoid further injury. He has, therefore, postponed all shootings and is likely to get back to work in January 2026 if he recovers fully.

Rajasekhar’ works

Rajasekhar was last seen in Vakkantham Vamsi’s 2023 film Extra Ordinary Man, alongside Nithiin and Sreeleela. He had been shooting for Abhilash Reddy Kankara’s Biker alongside Sharwanand. The film was scheduled to release on December 11. Apart from Biker, Rajasekhar is said to have two more films that are yet to be announced. The condition of the actor is yet to be made known to the public by his wife Jeevitha, or their children Shivani and Shivathmika.

Rajasekhar is said to be in severe pain but is kept under continuous medical observation. His team has reassured fans that his health comes first and any news about the resumption of shooting will be informed in due course. Fans and colleagues in the Telugu film industry are wishing him a speedy recovery.

