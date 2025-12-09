LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery

Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery

Telugu actor Rajasekhar suffers serious ankle injury while shooting for Biker, undergoes three-hour surgery, and is advised three to four weeks of rest. He postpones shoots, with a return expected in January 2026.

Rajasekhar suffers serious ankle injury while shooting for Biker. (Photo: X)
Rajasekhar suffers serious ankle injury while shooting for Biker. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 9, 2025 12:48:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery

A sudden accident forced veteran Telugu cinema actor Rajasekhar to undergo a three-hour surgery after he severely injured himself while shooting for his upcoming film. The 63-year-old actor had recently resumed filming after a short break owing to health problems, and this setback did raise a lot of concern among fans and other film personalities.

Rajasekhar was shooting for an action sequence in Medchal on November 25 when he suffered a serious injury to his right ankle. His team confirmed that the actor had suffered a bimalleolar dislocation with a compound fracture, which is usually caused by high-impact trauma. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors suggested urgent surgery to avoid further complications. This is not the first time that Rajasekhar has suffered such a serious injury; he had suffered a similar injury to his leg during the shooting of his movie Magaadu in November 1989.

Three-hour long surgery

He had undergone a three-hour surgery to reconstruct his ankle. The surgery was more complex and involved open reduction and internal fixation of the lateral and medial malleolus with K-wires, cannulated cancellous screws, and a semi-tubular plate with trans-fixation of the tibia by means of a wire passed through the calcaneum and talus.

Post-surgery, doctors have recommended complete rest for Rajasekhar for at least three to four weeks, keeping the injured limb immobile to avoid further injury. He has, therefore, postponed all shootings and is likely to get back to work in January 2026 if he recovers fully.

Rajasekhar’ works

Rajasekhar was last seen in Vakkantham Vamsi’s 2023 film Extra Ordinary Man, alongside Nithiin and Sreeleela. He had been shooting for Abhilash Reddy Kankara’s Biker alongside Sharwanand. The film was scheduled to release on December 11. Apart from Biker, Rajasekhar is said to have two more films that are yet to be announced. The condition of the actor is yet to be made known to the public by his wife Jeevitha, or their children Shivani and Shivathmika.

Rajasekhar is said to be in severe pain but is kept under continuous medical observation. His team has reassured fans that his health comes first and any news about the resumption of shooting will be informed in due course. Fans and colleagues in the Telugu film industry are wishing him a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: ‘Unlawful Usage’ Pakistan PPP Hits Out At Dhurandhar Over Benazir Bhutto Images Used In The Movie

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 12:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13RajasekharRajasekhar injuryRajasekhar surgeryTelugu actor Rajasekhar

RELATED News

Is Hollywood’s Next Shakeup Coming With Paramount And Netflix Battling For Warner Bros Discovery?

Who Is Rahul Bose? Bollywood Actor, Former Rugby player Faces Fraud Case Over Himachal Domicile Certificate

Why Bollywood’s Biggest Stars Secretly Fly To Maldives For Vacation, The Stunning Reason You Never Knew!

Was Amaal Mallik Paid 162% More Than Bigg Boss Winner Gaurav Khanna? New Report Makes Shocking Claims

Paramount Stuns With Massive $108-Billion Counter Bid For Warner Bros After Netflix’s Surprising $72-Billion Offer Shocker, Here’s What Happens Next

LATEST NEWS

‘IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Passenger Safety Non-Negotiable’: Aviation Minister’s BIG Statement In Lok Sabha on Flight Chaos

Who Is Neal Mohan? Indian-Origin YouTube CEO Named TIME’s 2025 CEO Of The Year – Check His Indian Background, Net Worth And More

Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery

Massive Backlash Over Netflix-Warner Bros Deal: 300 Million Users Get Letters, US Congress Flags Monopoly Fears

‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10

‘I Get Bored, Too Long For Everyone’ Wasim Akram Takes Swipe At IPL, Calls PSL Shorter And More Exciting

Harvansh Chawla announces All India Moot Court Competition in Memory of His Father’s Enduring Legacy

Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms

ICONIC Unveils Its Largest Store in Gujarat at Rajkot — A New Benchmark in Premium Fashion Retail

Will Trump’s Tariff Threat On Indian Rice Hit Exporters Harder Than Expected? How Are Rice Exporter Stocks Responding | Explained

Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery
Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery
Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery
Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery

QUICK LINKS