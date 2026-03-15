Why Was Zakir Khan Hospitalised? Video Of Stand-Up Comedian Surfaces Weeks After He Announced Break From Touring- Watch

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has sparked concern among fans after appearing in a hospital uniform in a vlog shared by his brother, Arbaaz Khan. According to reports, he has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

The comedian had already worried fans last month when he announced a break from his stand-up shows to focus on his health. He shared the update during the Hyderabad leg of his Papa Yaar tour, which led to widespread speculation about his condition.

Amid the growing concern, a video of Zakir from the hospital surfaced online. In the clip, which appeared in Arbaaz Khan’s vlog, Zakir can be seen wearing a hospital outfit. The video quickly caught attention on social media.

Reports suggest that the comedian is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital. However, Zakir and his family have not yet shared any detailed information about his health.

In the video, Zakir is seen watching the India vs England Cricket World Cup match. Fans are now waiting for either the comedian or his family to address the situation. Meanwhile, the comment section under the vlog has been flooded with messages expressing concern and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Last month, Zakir had announced that he might take a long break from stand-up comedy, possibly lasting until 2028 or even 2030. At the time, he said he wanted to prioritise his health and deal with certain personal matters.

In a later interview with Gulf News, he explained that he needed to take better care of his health because some genetic illnesses run in his family. He also admitted that years of poor sleep and constant travel had started taking a physical toll on him. After working continuously for nearly a decade, he realised during his US tour last year that balancing health and professional commitments had become increasingly difficult.

However, at a recent event, Zakir clarified that his break was not due to any serious health issue. He said the decision was mainly because he had taken on a lot of writing work and was finding it difficult to manage everything at once.

The comedian also reassured fans that his health concerns were minor and not as severe as some online reports suggested. He dismissed several rumours circulating on the internet, calling many of the claims false and irresponsible—especially those attributed to so-called “close family sources.”

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