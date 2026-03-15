Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Poster With Ranveer Singh

A fan-made AI poster for Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has recently appeared online. The image shows Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari alongside Salman Khan as Bade Sahab. While the poster has caught fans’ attention and sparked curiosity, it is not official.

The mysterious character Bade Sahab continues to intrigue audiences ahead of the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. As the film’s premiere draws closer, fans have been speculating about the real-life inspiration behind the character and who might play the pivotal role. However, the filmmakers have kept the details tightly guarded, offering no clues—even in the trailer.

Meanwhile, rumours about a potential third instalment have also begun circulating. Some reports claim that the production house is considering expanding the franchise into a larger cinematic universe. Although director Aditya Dhar has not confirmed such plans, discussions among fans about a possible “Dhurandhar Universe” are already underway. Adding to the speculation, a poster featuring Salman Khan recently surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

Salman Khan as Bade Sahab in #Dhurandhar2 is the BIGGEST fan theory right now! 🔥 Imagine: Salman Khan + Sanjay Dutt + Ranveer Singh in one frame. 🤯#SalmanKhan #DhurandharTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/FdnTTs1NJ7 — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) March 14, 2026

Talk of Salman Khan—often called Bhaijaan—portraying Bade Sahab first gained traction after the original Dhurandhar released. Curious fans imagined the superstar as the hidden main antagonist whose identity remains undisclosed in the story.

Last month, behind-the-scenes photos of Sanjay Dutt as Chaudhry Aslam and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal also circulated online. Around the same time, an AI-generated image featuring Salman Khan went viral, depicting the trio seemingly engaged in a secret meeting.

However, similar to that viral image, the posters currently circulating online are not real. They are fan-made creations, and Jio Studios has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours about Salman Khan’s involvement in the sequel.

Jio Studios already planning the NEXT EXPLOSION 💥 Even before the storm of #Dhurandhar2, Jio Studios has urged #AdityaDhar to take the franchise forward with #Dhurandhar3. The studio is extremely bullish on the IP and wants to expand the universe after the massive buzz around… pic.twitter.com/0OSxrh4i0M — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) March 14, 2026

Just days before Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits theatres, another report suggested that the studio behind the blockbuster is interested in developing Ranveer Singh’s spy-action franchise into a cinematic universe. According to the report, Aditya Dhar has been encouraged to start planning Dhurandhar 3. However, it remains uncertain whether the director has agreed to proceed with the idea.

Sources say Dhar does have a concept in mind for a third film but has not officially committed to it. The report also indicates that Dhurandhar 3 could still be announced, as Jio Studios is keen to continue the franchise. The studio has reportedly even proposed including a post-credit tease in Dhurandhar 2 to hint at a third instalment and keep audiences excited. The storyline is believed to have enough scope to expand into multiple films.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

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