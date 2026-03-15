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Home > Entertainment > Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Poster With Ranveer Singh

Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Poster With Ranveer Singh

A fan-made AI poster for Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has recently appeared online. The image shows Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari alongside Salman Khan as Bade Sahab.

Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: X)
Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 15, 2026 12:55:01 IST

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Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Poster With Ranveer Singh

A fan-made AI poster for Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has recently appeared online. The image shows Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari alongside Salman Khan as Bade Sahab. While the poster has caught fans’ attention and sparked curiosity, it is not official.

The mysterious character Bade Sahab continues to intrigue audiences ahead of the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. As the film’s premiere draws closer, fans have been speculating about the real-life inspiration behind the character and who might play the pivotal role. However, the filmmakers have kept the details tightly guarded, offering no clues—even in the trailer.

Meanwhile, rumours about a potential third instalment have also begun circulating. Some reports claim that the production house is considering expanding the franchise into a larger cinematic universe. Although director Aditya Dhar has not confirmed such plans, discussions among fans about a possible “Dhurandhar Universe” are already underway. Adding to the speculation, a poster featuring Salman Khan recently surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

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Talk of Salman Khan—often called Bhaijaan—portraying Bade Sahab first gained traction after the original Dhurandhar released. Curious fans imagined the superstar as the hidden main antagonist whose identity remains undisclosed in the story.

Last month, behind-the-scenes photos of Sanjay Dutt as Chaudhry Aslam and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal also circulated online. Around the same time, an AI-generated image featuring Salman Khan went viral, depicting the trio seemingly engaged in a secret meeting.

However, similar to that viral image, the posters currently circulating online are not real. They are fan-made creations, and Jio Studios has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours about Salman Khan’s involvement in the sequel.

Just days before Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits theatres, another report suggested that the studio behind the blockbuster is interested in developing Ranveer Singh’s spy-action franchise into a cinematic universe. According to the report, Aditya Dhar has been encouraged to start planning Dhurandhar 3. However, it remains uncertain whether the director has agreed to proceed with the idea.

Sources say Dhar does have a concept in mind for a third film but has not officially committed to it. The report also indicates that Dhurandhar 3 could still be announced, as Jio Studios is keen to continue the franchise. The studio has reportedly even proposed including a post-credit tease in Dhurandhar 2 to hint at a third instalment and keep audiences excited. The storyline is believed to have enough scope to expand into multiple films.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

ALSO READ:  98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch the Oscars 2026 In India? Check Date, Time, OTT Platform And LIVE Streaming Details Here

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 12:55 PM IST
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Tags: Akshye KhannaDhurandhardhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 Bookings OpenDhurandhar 2 release dateranveer singhsalman khanSanjay Dutt

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Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Poster With Ranveer Singh

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Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Poster With Ranveer Singh

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Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Poster With Ranveer Singh
Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Poster With Ranveer Singh
Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Poster With Ranveer Singh
Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Poster With Ranveer Singh

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