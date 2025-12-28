LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Will BTS Visit India For Their 2026 World Tour? Kim Taehyung Drops A Major Hint, Desi Army Goes Crazy

Will BTS Visit India For Their 2026 World Tour? Kim Taehyung Drops A Major Hint, Desi Army Goes Crazy

BTS member Kim Taehyung (V) hints India could be part of their 2026 world tour, sending fans into a frenzy. The K-pop group is set for a comeback in March 2026, with HYBE planning their biggest tour yet.

V hints BTS could finally perform in India in 2026. (Photo: IG/Jin)
V hints BTS could finally perform in India in 2026. (Photo: IG/Jin)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 28, 2025 15:59:50 IST

Will BTS Visit India For Their 2026 World Tour? Kim Taehyung Drops A Major Hint, Desi Army Goes Crazy

BTS India Tour: After a nearly four-year hiatus, K-pop sensation BTS is making a major comeback in 2026, and Indian fans may finally get their long-awaited chance to see the group live. BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) recently hinted that India could be on the band’s world tour itinerary, sparking excitement among the Desi Army.

V’s Special Message Sparks Speculation

During a Weverse Live session on December 27, V responded to a fan greeting with a simple yet intriguing message:
 “Namaste, Indian ARMYs. See you next year.”

While he didn’t explicitly confirm concert dates or cities, fans took the greeting as a strong hint that BTS might perform in India as part of their upcoming world tour. Social media immediately erupted with hashtags like #BTSinIndia and #DesiArmyWeDidIt, reflecting the anticipation of the fan community.

BTS’s 2026 Comeback and World Tour Plans

BTS is gearing up for a full group comeback in March 2026 after all seven members completed their mandatory military service in June 2025. The band has been working on new music individually, but plans for a large-scale comeback are now in full swing.

According to Bloomberg, HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant behind BTS, is preparing the group’s “biggest tour ever”, with 60 to 65 shows worldwide. North America and Europe are expected to be major stops, while Asia, including India, could be part of the tour.

India: A Promising Destination for BTS

India has increasingly become a hotspot for international music tours, with artists like Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Dua Lipa performing to packed arenas. Including India in BTS’s 2026 world tour would not only mark a historic moment for Indian fans but also strengthen HYBE’s presence in the country, where it recently opened an office in Mumbai.



Desi Army Reacts With Enthusiasm

The possibility of BTS performing in India has sent fan communities into a frenzy. Fans have been campaigning for years to bring BTS to the country, and V’s recent message has felt like a breakthrough moment. Social media platforms are flooded with celebratory graphics, countdown posts, and reaction videos from excited fans across India.

What’s Next for BTS Fans in India

While official tour dates and venues are yet to be confirmed, the hint from V has given Indian ARMYs a reason to celebrate. Fans are now eagerly awaiting announcements from HYBE or BTS’s official channels for confirmation of a 2026 India concert stop.

For now, the message is clear: the countdown for BTS in India may have officially begun.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 3:59 PM IST
