LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Will Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington Die In Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2? Fans Fear The Worst After Duffer Brothers’ Hint

Will Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington Die In Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2? Fans Fear The Worst After Duffer Brothers’ Hint

Fans feared Steve Harrington’s death in Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 after a Duffer Brothers hint, but Joe Keery’s character survives Episodes 5–7. With the finale pending, theories and tension remain high.

Fans feared Steve Harrington’s death in Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2. (Photo: X/@cloiskryptonite)
Fans feared Steve Harrington’s death in Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2. (Photo: X/@cloiskryptonite)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 26, 2025 21:20:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington Die In Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2? Fans Fear The Worst After Duffer Brothers’ Hint

As Stranger Things heads toward its long-awaited conclusion, anxiety is running high among fans especially over the fate of Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington. A cryptic tease by creators Matt and Ross Duffer sparked fears that one of the show’s most beloved characters could meet a tragic end in Season 5 Volume 2.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Fans Feared Steve Harrington’s Death

The panic began after the Duffer Brothers appeared on a late-night talk show and jokingly teased the finale using Funko Pop figurines. During the segment, Steve Harrington’s toy was placed precariously on the edge of a table only for the creators to push it off moments later.

The gesture was brief but explosive, immediately fuelling speculation that Steve, a fan favourite since Season 1, might not survive the final stretch of the Netflix series.

You Might Be Interested In

Does Steve Harrington Die in Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2?

No-at least not yet.

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Steve Harrington survives Episodes 5, 6 and 7 of Stranger Things 5 Volume 2. Throughout these episodes, Steve plays a central role in the Upside Down alongside Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer).

The group ventures into the abandoned Hawkins lab in search of a generator, splitting up along the way. Tensions flare particularly between Steve and Dustin culminating in heated arguments and even a physical scuffle. However, the duo eventually reconcile, reinforcing one of the show’s most emotionally resonant friendships.

The Emotional Moment That Rekindled Death Fears

In a scene that instantly set off alarm bells online, Dustin gifts Steve Eddie Munson’s spiked shield and metal sphere from the Season 4 battle. As they prepare for the looming final confrontation, the two exchange a chilling line: “You die, I die.”

For many viewers, the moment felt like ominous foreshadowing suggesting that Steve’s survival may still be at risk in the final episode.

Steve Harrington’s Key Role in the Final Battle Plan

Far from being sidelined, Steve emerges as a strategist in Volume 2. He devises the group’s final mission dubbed Operation Beanstalk.

The plan involves using the WSQK radio tower as Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) attempts to merge Hawkins with the Upside Down and the Abyss. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is set to infiltrate Vecna’s mind, while the others prepare to destroy the portal by detonating a bomb after escaping.

Steve’s leadership and tactical importance further highlight his narrative weight going into the finale.

Fan Theories: Death Pact or Fake-Out?

Online theories continue to spiral. One popular idea suggests that the emotional “death pact” between Steve and Dustin could foreshadow a sacrifice possibly by one or both characters.

Others believe the show may pull a familiar trick: making it seem like Steve has died, only to reveal his survival later. Many fans point out that Stranger Things has relied on fake-outs before, making this a strong possibility.

Why Steve Harrington’s Survival Still Feels Likely

There’s a compelling reason many viewers believe Steve will make it to the end. The Duffer Brothers previously revealed that Steve was originally meant to die after Season 1 but Joe Keery’s performance changed everything.

Over the years, Steve’s evolution from high-school bully to Hawkins’ most reliable protector, along with his bonds with Dustin and Robin, has become the emotional backbone of the series. Killing him off, some argue, would undercut the show’s hopeful send-off.

When Will Fans Get the Final Answer?

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 premiered in India on December 26, 2025, with the final episode Episode 8 set to release on January 1, 2026.

Until then, fans remain on edge, restarting their “Steve Harrington prayer circles” and bracing for whatever the Upside Down has left in store.

One thing is certain: Hawkins’ most beloved babysitter isn’t out of danger just yet.

ALSO READ: ‘Fair Skin Ka Raaz Na Toh Koi Cream Hai Na Koi…..’: Dhruv Rathee Stirs Another Controversy After Commenting On Bollywood Celebrities’ Skin Complexion, Fans Hit Back Hard

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 9:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Joe KeerySteve HarringtonStranger ThingsStranger Things 5 Vol 2

RELATED News

Popstar Season Is Here: Kabbir Khan Shines Bright in “Sheeshe De Glass”

Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!

Bollywood Celebs Call Out Hypocrisy: ‘We Cry For Gaza But Stay Silent On Hindu Lynching In Bangladesh’

What Went Wrong At Kailash Kher’s Gwalior Concert? From Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Nidhhi Agerwal Being Mobbed, Why Fans Keep Crossing Limits

‘Mark’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kichcha Sudeep’s Action Thriller Roars Strong, Fresh Rs 6.25 Crore on Opening Day

LATEST NEWS

‘Forced To Beg Before India’: Strong ‘Boycott Thailand’ Calls Echo On Social Media, Tourism To Suffer As Millions Of Indians Visit Each Year

Coforge To Acquire AI Firm Encora For $2.35 Billion, Set To Become India’s 7th Largest IT Provider

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha’s Dhruv Shorey Equals Record With Fifth Straight Century

Realme 16 Pro: 7,000mAh ‘Titan’ Battery And 200MP Camera Confirmed- Check Design And Launch Details Here

Delhi Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Gang-Raped By Two Men, Including A Family Friend

Syria Mosque Explosion: 8 Killed, 21 Injured During Friday Prayers; Blood-Stained Carpets, Shattered Windows Seen

Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription

Party Out On New Year’s Eve: Swiggy Launches ‘Swiggy Scenes,’ Encourages Users To Step Out For The New Year

‘Buried Behind Home’: UP Man Kills Wife After Discovering Her Secret Phone, Fools Police For Days

‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test

Will Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington Die In Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2? Fans Fear The Worst After Duffer Brothers’ Hint

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington Die In Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2? Fans Fear The Worst After Duffer Brothers’ Hint

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington Die In Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2? Fans Fear The Worst After Duffer Brothers’ Hint
Will Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington Die In Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2? Fans Fear The Worst After Duffer Brothers’ Hint
Will Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington Die In Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2? Fans Fear The Worst After Duffer Brothers’ Hint
Will Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington Die In Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2? Fans Fear The Worst After Duffer Brothers’ Hint

QUICK LINKS