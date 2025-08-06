Yuzvendra Chahal’s Simple Congrats Fuels Dating Buzz With RJ Mahvash

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash are back in the spotlight but not for the reasons you might expect. Mahvash was recently honoured in Dubai as the Emerging Film Producer and Entrepreneur of 2025, and while the award is big news, what’s got people talking is Chahal’s reaction.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash Step Back from the Spotlight, But Not from Each Other

He kept it simple: a “Congratulations” comment under her Instagram post, which showed her holding the award and flashing a proud smile. But when your name has been floating in dating rumours, even a single word can fuel more speculation.

Just a few days before this, Chahal opened up about the rumours surrounding their relationship. He admitted that the gossip had gotten so loud that they eventually stopped stepping out together. It wasn’t dramatic just practical. The attention got too much, so they pulled back.

Mahvash, for her part, hasn’t exactly shut down the buzz either. In a recent interview, she called Chahal “one of the most caring people” she knows. Not your average throwaway compliment. She spoke about how grounded he is and how he always shows up for the people close to him.

Chahal and Mahvash: More Than Rumours, Less Than Labels

So, are they dating? Friends? Somewhere in between? No one’s giving a straight answer, and maybe that’s the point. Sometimes people just vibe and support each other without needing to label it for the world.

Whatever’s going on between Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash, one thing’s clear they’ve got each other’s backs. He dropped a simple “congrats” on her big career win, and she’s called him one of the most caring people she knows. No drama, no labels, just quiet support that feels real. In a world where people are quick to talk and quicker to ghost, that kind of steady presence hits different. Maybe they’re friends, maybe it’s more but honestly, it’s nobody’s business. What matters is they show up for each other. And that? That says more than any rumour ever could.

