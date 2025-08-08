Zendaya And Law Roach’s Sneaker Collab Is 2025’s Hottest Trend, Have A Look

Hollywood star and style icon, Zendaya, is now also a shoe designer. Her first sneaker, co-designed with On: the Cloudzone Moon, which made an entry in August 2025 with its signature stare by her. Working with stylist Law Roach, Zendaya is revolutionising athleisure in an audacious, everyday wear that is already hot in the market.

Zendaya’s Evolution from Style Icon to Designer

Zendaya’s fashion influence is undeniable-red carpet glamor, reviving ballet sneakers, and the like. Her collaboration with On began in June 2024, after she grew fond of the brand’s sneakers on the set of Challengers. The Cloudzone Moon updates the On Cloudzone silhouette with a breathable mesh material and CloudTec cushioning, combining style and comfort.

The Cloudzone Moon is priced at an accessible point, reflecting Zendaya’s ideals of accessible luxury, harkening to her own former Daya by Zendaya label (2016) for heels and flats under $110.

Creative Collaboration with Law Roach

Longtime stylist Law Roach adds his visionary design ethos to the Cloudzone Moon. Their chemistry, honed since Zendaya was 14, ensures that the sneaker accurately conveys her multifaceted style-both daring and versatile. The “Be Every You” campaign, which launched August 7, 2025, visualizes this duality in moonlight and Zendaya’s voiceover emphasizing self-expression.

Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the campaign shifts the sneaker into cultural territory, with a second drop, the Cloudtilt Moon, planned for October.

Effect on Fashion and Sneaker Culture

Zendaya’s design debut could change the course of sneaker culture. From trends like the Miss Z Louboutin pumps to this collaboration, she has a hand in it all, and the Cloudzone Moon is already a talking point. An extra $3.5M in media impact for On from this partnership shows her star quality.

By merging performance and lifestyle, Zendaya is occupying space in athleisure encouraging fans and fashionistas alike to embrace contemporary style trends that are versatile and sustainable. While it has only just begun for Zendaya, the shoe design journey has taken enough winds behind her to assure that the Cloudzone Moon is a game-changer in fashion innovation.

