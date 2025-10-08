LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Assam Police Arrest Singer’s Cousin Sandipan Garg, Who Attended The Yacht Party, Brought Back Singer’s Belongings To India

Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Sandipan Garg, cousin of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, in connection with the ongoing probe into the singer’s unnatural death during his trip to Singapore.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 8, 2025 13:11:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

As the investigation continues into the unnatural death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Sandipan Garg – Zubeen Garg’s cousin, who had accompanied the singer to Singapore.

Sandipan is a deputy superintendent in the Assam Police Service and the fifth person arrested in connection with Zubeen Garg’s mysterious drowning death, officials said. The police presented him before a local court, which sent him to 14-day police custody. 

Investigators said Sandipan had traveled with Zubeen for his first foreign trip and was present at the yacht party where the singer went missing. Authorities said the arrest followed five days of intensive questioning and evidence review.

Details of Zubeen Garg’s Death

Zubeen Garg, aged 52, died on September 1 during a trip to Singapore for the North East India Festival. The singer went swimming at a yacht party and was later found floating face down in the water. Police said they have been probing the circumstances surrounding his death since the incident. 

Officials noted that several people accompanying Zubeen at the yacht party had been arrested earlier, as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are examining testimonies, phone records, and eyewitness accounts to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the singer’s death.

Sandipan Garg’s Role in the Investigation

Sandipan Garg had accompanied Zubeen to Singapore and attended the yacht party. He reportedly brought some of the singer’s belongings back to India after the death. Officials said Sandipan was interrogated for five days before police decided to arrest him. Special Director General of Police Munna Gupta, who leads the SIT, stated that further departmental action will follow. Sandipan’s arrest highlights the police’s efforts to examine every individual present during the yacht party. Authorities continue to question witnesses and analyze evidence to understand the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s drowning fully.

Police had earlier arrested Zubeen Garg’s bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta on October 2. Both were present at the yacht party, with Goswami reportedly swimming close to Zubeen while Mahanta recorded videos on her phone. Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen’s manager, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, North East India Festival manager, were also arrested on October 2. Authorities charged them with murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence. Police said the arrests aim to clarify each individual’s involvement and to uncover the circumstances that led to the singer’s death.

The Assam Police SIT continues to investigate the mysterious drowning of Zubeen Garg, examining all available evidence and witness statements. Officials said they are working to reconstruct the events at the yacht party and determine whether negligence or foul play contributed to the death. The police confirmed that further arrests or legal actions may follow based on ongoing findings. 

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 1:00 PM IST
Tags: Assam Policehome-hero-pos-1Sandipan GargZubeen Garg

