LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Assam Passes Polygamy Ban Bill: What Are The Punishments, Who Is Exempted And Will It Impact Muslims? Explained

Assam Passes Polygamy Ban Bill: What Are The Punishments, Who Is Exempted And Will It Impact Muslims? Explained

Assam passes the Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, criminalising polygamous marriages with penalties up to 10 years. Exemptions for Scheduled Tribes remain. The law impacts Muslims, promoting women’s rights and uniform marriage norms.

Assam passes the Prohibition of Polygamy Bill. (Photo: Canva)
Assam passes the Prohibition of Polygamy Bill. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 27, 2025 19:43:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Assam Passes Polygamy Ban Bill: What Are The Punishments, Who Is Exempted And Will It Impact Muslims? Explained

The Assam Legislative Assembly passed a landmark legislation, the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, that prohibits polygamous marriages across the state. It makes entering into a second marriage while the first is valid a criminal offence. The law will come into effect once it receives the President’s assent.

According to the bill, polygamy is defined as marrying or being married to another person when either of the parties already has a living spouse whose previous marriage has not been legally dissolved or annulled. This means, under this law, if someone does not have a legally terminated first marriage, they cannot solemnise the second marriage.

Punishments under the Bill

The bill prescribes imprisonment of up to seven years and also a fine for anybody found guilty of entering into a second marriage while the first one is valid. If a person conceals the existing marriage while contracting a new one-for example, does not disclose the first spouse-the punishment can go up to ten years of imprisonment.

The repeat offenders would be punished with twice the prescribed punishment for each subsequent offence. The bill also penalizes those facilitating, or solemnizing such illegal marriage, including clerics, village heads, guardians, etc. Clerics who solemnize such marriages knowingly may face fines up to ₹1.5 lakh, while those concealing or delaying information to authorities may face imprisonment up to two years along with fines.

The law also proposes that persons convicted under it would not be eligible for public-funded or aided government employment, benefits under government schemes, and even contesting elections. A compensation scheme provides financial support along with social support by a competent authority to the women identified as victims under polygamous marriages.

Scope and Exemptions

While the proposed legislation is applicable throughout Assam, it also excludes some communities and areas from its ambit. This includes members of the Scheduled Tribes and areas under the constitutional Sixth Schedule-including autonomous tribal regions. The age-old, customary laws of tribals in respect of their marriage and other traditional practices will remain untouched.

The jurisdiction of the bill extends beyond residents marrying within Assam: it covers those ordinarily residing in Assam who may enter into polygamous marriages outside the state, as well as non-residents who own property in Assam or receive state-funded benefits or subsidies.

What is Polygamy?

It is a marriage in which one individual has multiple spouses at one time. The most common usage of the word refers to a man married to more than one wife, known as polygyny, but it also can be used to refer to a woman married to multiple husbands, which is called polyandry. Polygamy is often defined as plural marriages and could include arrangements with multiple partners of any gender.

Polygamy vs. Bigamy

Bigamy refers specially to the act of contracting a second marriage while the first continues legally in force and subsists. Under the new Assam law, if a second marriage is solemnised while the first marriage is valid, it is criminalised, thereby covering bigamy and polygamy under a single legal framework.

Impact on Muslims and Personal Laws

Historically, in India, civil laws such as the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 enforce monogamy and penalise bigamy for Hindus, while followers of religions like Islam have been governed by personal laws that allow polygamy, typically up to four wives.

The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill aims to take away the religious exemptions within its ambit by criminalising polygamous or second marriages, irrespective of religion. The proposed law applies to all communities other than exempted ones, such as Scheduled Tribes and areas under the Sixth Schedule. For Muslims whose personal law allows polygamy, this is a serious legal change in Assam.

Larger Significance

The bill may change the traditional practices, personal laws, and community norms related to marriage by criminalising polygamy and imposing severe punishments. Social protection is guaranteed to women through the compensation fund for women who are victims of polygamous marriage.

Exemptions for tribal communities reflect the balancing act between enforcing legal uniformity and respecting customary laws. Proponents argue that the law furthers gender justice and equality, while critics may bring up religious freedom and the impact upon personal law.

The Assam movement to ban polygamy is a significant step toward making monogamy the legal norm for most of the population, and sets the stage for debates about uniform civil norms, women’s rights, and social reform.

ALSO READ: BJP MP Damodar Agarwal Attacks Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Says Congress Should Be Renamed To ‘Muslim League’ Amid Karnataka CM Row

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 7:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam polygamyAssam polygamy banAssam Prohibition of Polygamy Billhome-hero-pos-11polygamy punishment Assam

RELATED News

Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan: Red Chillies’ Series ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ Sparks Legal Battle Over Cordelia Cruise Case – Explained

Mumbai Shocker: Class 10 Girl Accuses Mother, Neighbour of Forcing Her Into Prostitution; Police Launch Probe

‘Yeh Hui Na Shaadi!’: Prayagraj Bride Breaks Tradition, Viral Video Shows Her Leading Her Own Baraat in Grand Style

Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law Jeet Pabari Commits Suicide Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Fiancee

LATEST NEWS

BJP MP Damodar Agarwal Attacks Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Says Congress Should Be Renamed To ‘Muslim League’ Amid Karnataka CM Row

‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri In Karnataka?’ BJP’s Sambit Patra Jibes At Congress, Saying, ‘Politics Turned Into A Game!’

OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Confirmed In December But Only In This Country, Key Specifications And Features Confirmed

Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru

Who Is Subramanian Swamy? A Deep Dive Into His Education, Career, Key Achievements And Rise in Indian Politics

From LPG to Pension: Full List Of Key Changes Set To Take Effect From December 1

WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here

China: Train Accident In Kunming Leaves At Least 11 Dead In Country’s Worst Rail Mishap In A Decade, What Led To The Crash

Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

Where Is Bushra Bibi? Imran Khan’s Wife Missing From Public View As Death Rumours About Ex-Pakistan PM Surface

Assam Passes Polygamy Ban Bill: What Are The Punishments, Who Is Exempted And Will It Impact Muslims? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam Passes Polygamy Ban Bill: What Are The Punishments, Who Is Exempted And Will It Impact Muslims? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam Passes Polygamy Ban Bill: What Are The Punishments, Who Is Exempted And Will It Impact Muslims? Explained
Assam Passes Polygamy Ban Bill: What Are The Punishments, Who Is Exempted And Will It Impact Muslims? Explained
Assam Passes Polygamy Ban Bill: What Are The Punishments, Who Is Exempted And Will It Impact Muslims? Explained
Assam Passes Polygamy Ban Bill: What Are The Punishments, Who Is Exempted And Will It Impact Muslims? Explained

QUICK LINKS