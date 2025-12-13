History Repeats In Kolkata Today As Lionel Messi’s Messy Visit Recalls Pele Era Drama

Lionel Messi’s trip to Kolkata, which received a lot of media coverage and was very much looked forward to, was initially planned to be a grand celebration of football history, but later on, it turned out to be a reminder of the city’s hot temperament that could sometimes erupt and lead to chaos. A lot of these difficulties involved the changing route at the last minute, the overwhelming crowds, and the people quarrelling with each other, which made the visit of Messi a very close encounter with the legendary Pele’s tour of Calcutta that took place many years ago. Just like it happened in the past, the present also faced the challenge of elaborate planning due to the enormous love for football in Kolkata, thereby turning adoration into logistical nightmares and spinning tales that were a mix of romance and disorder.

What Happened When Pele Visited Calcutta?

Messi’s arrival caused massive and unmanageable crowds just like Pele’s visit in the 1970s. The roads were blocked, the security plans were changed on the spot, and the convoys had to take different routes to avoid the large gatherings of fans. During Pele’s visit, the Brazilian legend had to be taken through uncharted roads to get away from the crowds who were dying to see him. Similar execution was used for the Messi’s motorcade, which was a strong indication that Kolkata’s passion for football has not dulled with time, even in the era of modern crowd control. The similarities did not end with the traffic bustles. Messi’s Kolkata itinerary experienced tensions among promoters, security forces and political figures, which was yet another simulacrum to Pelé’s time, when ministers notoriously quarreled with security over access and protocol. The matter of Messi’s visit featured a similar situation with conflicts possibly over crowd control, stage presence and movement limitations, hence the misunderstanding among the fans who took it as mismanagement. In both cases, the wish to be near the football royalty prevailed over the considerations of safety and planning.

How Is Lionel Messi’s Visit Similar With That Of Pele?

