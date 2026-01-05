Planning To Visit Bali? Know This New Entry Rule Regarding Bank Statements That The Island Could Implement Soon

Bali is one of the world’s most popular island destinations, it has recently been in the news because the island is considering a new draft regulation that would require international tourists to show three months of recent bank statements before being allowed entry. The island had dubbed this initiative to attract what its local leaders have called as “quality tourism”.

The proposal has been named as the Regional Regulation on the Implementation of Quality Tourism and is planned to be presented to the Bali regional legislature for approval and implemented during 2026 if it passes.

The draft rule states that the tourists would need to present recent bank statements along with the typical entry requirements, such as a return ticket, details of planned activities and how long they plan to stay, however, there is no fixed minimum amount of money that you need to carry, but instead, immigration officers would decide if a traveller appears to have enough money for the duration of their trip.

In case the new rule is implemented, it would extend the financial screening beyond the current requirements that are already in place for some visa categories. Indonesia already asks for proof of at least USD 2,000 and three months of statements from casual visitors who enter with a visa on arrival.

The new Bali rule still needs legislative approval

According to reports, the governor has said that the regulation is nearly complete, but it still needs legislative approval, and questions still remain about how the new rule would run with national immigration law.

The proposal, however, has raised several questions about how the rule would be implemented by the immigration officers, as there is no fixed minimum amount, and entry would be totally decided by the officer. Thus, raising concerns about the uneven treatment for the travellers, as different officers would tend to make different decisions.

There are also concerns about privacy, and revealing financial details has the potential that the details could be misused and could become possible targets for cybercrime.

However, several people have come in support of the draft and say that it as a way to ensure travellers have enough money to support themselves during their stay and to boost Bali’s local economy. They say that the move would only attract tourists who would spend more.

The plan remains under consideration, and because it is still a draft, its final provisions and implementation timeline could change during legislative deliberations.

