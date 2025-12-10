LIVE TV
Praggnanandhaa Makes History As First Indian To Qualify For Candidates 2026, A Look At His Strategy

Praggnanandhaa's strength lies in him not only detecting but also gradually taking over the whole game by pinpointing and exploiting the subtle imbalances, the pawn structures, the piece coordination, the weak squares, and so on.

(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 10, 2025 11:22:44 IST

The Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa has once again lifted the record books by being the first Indian ever to qualify for the Candidates Tournament 2026, a remarkable achievement that highlights his quick ascension to the world’s elite group. Praggnanandhaa, still a teenager, is not just personally benefiting from his qualification but he is also marking a new era for Indian chess, as a transition to a new generation of fearless, well prepared young grandmasters. His road to the Candidates was essentially the application of a contemporary methodology that combined classical discipline with aggressive attacks, thus he is very much recognized as a competitor with a diversified skill set.

Praggnanandhaa’s Recent Victory

To be precise, Praggnanandhaa’s success is largely due to his remarkable opening delving. He is radically different from many young players, who very often rely on surprise or risky gambits, as Praggnanandhaa has been slowly but surely gaining solid, flexible openings that allow him to direct the game into complex middlegames. No matter if he is White or Black, he invests time in positions that have plenty of future possibilities instead of that time being spent on immediate tactics. Such temperance in strategy permits him to disarm even the top most players quite early, keep the time on the clock for him, and gradually increase the pressure that makes it almost and sometimes very actually easy to mistake the opponent deeply in the game.

A refined and mature understanding of the middlegame is equally important to him and it indeed reveals his age. Praggnanandhaa‘s strength lies in him not only detecting but also gradually taking over the whole game by pinpointing and exploiting the subtle imbalances, the pawn structures, the piece coordination, the weak squares, and so on. Instead of pursuing flashy combinations, he first of all makes his worst pawn the most powerful one, then he takes away the opponent’s chances to find a move, and just then he strikes when it is exactly the right moment. This style has turned out to be very effective against the elite players who rely on being able to defend against the positional attacks but can hardly cope when the pressure of the positions lasts for quite a while.

A Look At Praggnanandhaa’s Strategy

Possibly, one of the traits in Praggnanandhaa that comes out as the strongest is the endgame skill he possesses. Quite a number of his wins are the result of his battles in positions that, to the non expert’s eye, look equal but are nonetheless technically winning with the right play. His composed calculations, excellent seeing of the board, and deep knowledge in theory all conspire to let him capture the very small advantages with near machine accuracy. In the high stakes tournaments where nerves usually dictate the outcomes, he has been the one making the difference when it comes to securing the Candidates qualification, thanks to his endgames composure which can sometimes even pull up the points needed.

Praggnanandhaa’s achievement denotes a strategic mentality that is more than just a game of chess. Praggnanandhaa selects tournaments very wisely, takes care of his fatigue and changes his style according to the format and the opponent. Moreover, he has proven an extraordinary power of recovery from defeats, instantly learning and transforming his way of playing without any change in his self assurance. Candidates 2026 is getting nearer, and every day his combination of hard work, waiting, and mental toughness not only earns him the label of historical qualifier but also makes him a real player. The gain of Praggnanandhaa is a clear indicator for Indian chess that the future is not a matter of time but has already come.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 11:22 AM IST
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

