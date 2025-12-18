VB-G RAM G Bill Clears Lok Sabha, Replacing MGNREGA With 125-Day Job Guarantee: What’s New And What’s Changed | Explained

In a landmark move, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) – VB-G RAM G Bill, replacing the UPA-era MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act). The new legislation promises a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment every year for rural households, marking a major shift in India’s rural employment policy.

Opposition Protests Amid Bill Passage

The passage of the VB-G RAM G Bill was not without controversy. Opposition MPs, led by the Congress, staged a dramatic protest in the House. Several MPs entered the well of the Lok Sabha, tore copies of the bill, and threw them toward the chair, raising slogans against the government.

The Congress accused the NDA government of “insulting Mahatma Gandhi” and undermining the principles of MGNREGA. Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the move not only dilutes the right to work but also undermines the socio-economic transformation that MGNREGA brought to India’s villages. Kharge’s post on X criticised the government, saying:

“The Modi government has not only insulted the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, but has also crushed the right to work, which was instrumental in bringing about socio-economic transformation in India’s villages.”

The opposition further highlighted that the bill was introduced without referral to the Parliamentary Standing Committee, raising concerns about transparency and scrutiny.

What is the VB-G RAM G Bill?

The VB-G RAM G Bill, introduced by Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on December 16, seeks to overhaul the rural employment landscape. The bill replaces the MGNREGA, which historically guaranteed 100 days of work per household, with an enhanced 125-day employment guarantee.

The government has allocated ₹95,000 crore for the scheme and emphasized that the intent of the bill is to ensure accountability, transparency, and effective utilization of funds.

Chauhan highlighted that the bill aims for the comprehensive development of villages, ensuring employment for the poor while protecting vulnerable groups, including women, the elderly, differently-abled individuals, and Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Check the major changes between VB-G RAM G Bill and MGNREGA

Feature VB-G RAM G Bill (2025) MGNREGA (2005) Guaranteed Days 125 days per household 100 days per household Funding Pattern Cost sharing 60:40 between Centre and State (90:10 for Northeastern/Himalayan states); states bear extra cost beyond allocation Central government pays 100% of unskilled wages and 75% of material costs; states pay only unemployment allowance and 25% material costs Work Categories Four thematic domains: water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood infrastructure, disaster mitigation Broad categories: water supply, drought proofing, land development Planning Unit ‘Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans’ aggregated into ‘Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack’; focus on ‘saturation’ rather than demand Gram Panchayats create project shelves; GPs mandate 50% of works locally Tech & Monitoring Biometric authentication, geospatial planning (PM Gati Shakti), AI for fraud risk, ‘Janata Information Systems’ Social audits, muster rolls Nature of Guarantee Supply-constrained: ‘Normative allocation’ with fixed budget cap; extra costs borne by states Demand-driven: Workers can demand work anytime; funding open-ended Work Availability Restricted: 60-day ban during peak agricultural seasons (sowing/harvesting) Year-round availability Wage Payment Weekly payment via 60:40 split; state bears unemployment allowance Paid by Centre; delays compensated by state

These changes signal a more structured, technology-driven approach to rural employment, while also limiting the demand-driven flexibility that MGNREGA offered.

MGNREGA: A Quick Recap

MGNREGA, passed in 2005, is one of India’s largest social welfare measures, providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment per rural household. Implemented under the UPA government, MGNREGA aimed to improve livelihood security, empower women, reduce rural-urban migration, and create durable rural assets such as roads, ponds, and canals.

One of the hallmark features of MGNREGA was its legal entitlement for workers: if employment was not provided within 15 days of application, an unemployment allowance was payable. The act also allowed states to increase wage days, with special provisions for Scheduled Tribes in forested areas.

MGNREGA was praised globally for its social impact and ability to reduce rural poverty. The World Bank described it as a “stellar example of rural development,” though critics had raised concerns over fund mismanagement and inefficiencies.

Government’s Rationale Behind VB-G RAM G

The NDA government argues that the VB-G RAM G Bill addresses issues in fund utilisation and ensures better planning. Earlier, many states allegedly diverted funds from material costs or underutilised allocations. By introducing normative allocation and project planning at the Gram Panchayat level, the government aims to reduce wasteful expenditure and ensure effective rural infrastructure development.

The bill also focuses on technology-enabled monitoring, using biometric authentication, geospatial planning, and AI to minimize fraud and track progress.

Criticism and Political Fallout

Despite government claims, the opposition remains critical. Congress and other parties argue that the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the new bill is symbolic of disrespect for India’s rural legacy. Critics also caution that a supply-constrained model may limit work availability, particularly for poor households during peak agricultural seasons.

The debate in Parliament showcased a sharp political divide, reflecting broader concerns about the direction of rural employment and social welfare under the current NDA government.

What’s the future of VB-G RAM G Bill?

With the passage of the VB-G RAM G Bill in the Lok Sabha, the focus now shifts to implementation across states. While the Centre has allocated ₹95,000 crore, state governments will play a crucial role in ensuring effective roll-out, timely wage payments, and project planning.

Experts will be closely watching whether the technology-driven monitoring and normative allocation model succeeds in delivering on the promises of transparency, accountability, and rural development or if it falls short of the demand-driven empowerment that MGNREGA historically offered.

The VB-G RAM G Bill represents a new chapter in India’s rural employment policy, combining increased wage days with structured planning and modern monitoring, while also sparking debates about citizens’ rights, federal responsibilities, and rural governance.

