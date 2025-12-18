Dense Fog Shrinks Visibility Across Delhi And North India, More Than 250 Flights Delayed As Airlines And AAI Issue Advisory

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday issued a weather advisory warning of dense fog conditions across Northern India, cautioning passengers about low visibility and possible flight delays at several airports. According to reports, over 250 flights have been delayed as visibility has dropped to 100 meters.

15 Indigo flights have already been cancelled from Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, and Chandigrah. The airline said in one of its travel advisories that “low visibility and fog over Chandigarh have impacted flight schedules. We’re keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.”

In a weather advisory posted on X, AAI said, “Persistent fog is affecting several airports across Northern India, resulting in low visibility and possible flight delays.” The authority advised passengers to confirm their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport and to allow additional travel time.

Passengers advised to check with airlines

“Passengers are advised to confirm your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. Check the airport’s official website or social media handles for updates Plan your journey in advance and allow additional travel time,” AAI further said.

Moreover, IndiGo Airlines also issued a travel advisory earlier today, flagging possible disruptions at select destinations. “Low visibility and fog over Ranchi, Patna, and Varanasi may impact flight schedules,” the airline said in an X post, adding that it is closely monitoring weather conditions.

“We are doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” IndiGo said, requesting passengers to regularly check their flight status through its website or app. “Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the advisory further read.

The airport authorities also urged travelers to stay in touch with their respective airlines for real-time updates.

These advisories come as Delhi continues to experience dense fog and poor air quality, which have reduced visibility in the early morning hours and disrupted air traffic at the airport.

The National Capital Delhi continued to experience hazardous air quality on Thursday, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 358 at around 10 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(With inputs from ANI)