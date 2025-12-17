Why Is Payal Gaming Link Trending? Know Everything About The Popular YouTuber Amid Viral MMS Controversy

Payal Gaming Viral Video Link Trending: Popular youtuber and Influencer Payal Dhare, who is popularly known as Payal Gaming, is trending all over the internet after a private intimate video leaked on which users are claiming that video features Payal Dhare. However, there is no confirmation of this.

The fans of Payal Gaming are claiming on social media that the circulated video is deepfake.

Who is Payal Gaming?

Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming is a 21-year-old online gamer from Umranala village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. In 2019 Payal started her YouTube Gaming channel where she uploads gameplay videos of well-known games such as PUBG, GTA V, Battleground Mobile India, and many more. Payal had a cult following on social media due to her engaging style.

Payal hits the one million subscribers count in just two years. She also became first female Indian gamer to have more than three million subscribers on YouTube.

Payal has also been part of S9UL Esports which is India’s leading gaming organisations apart from this she has collaborated with top streamers and taken part in many gaming events. At the age of just 21, Payal became a prominent name in the highly main dominated field.

Payal has also won several awards, including Female Streamer of the Year and owns a merchandise brand too.

Payal Gaming met Prime Minister Modi in 2024

Payal met the prime minister Modi in 2024 where she discussed rise of games inspired by Indian mythology and gaming as a visible career option. They also discussed about the challenges faced by Indian gamers.

Apart from Payal, Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Tirth Mehta, Naman Mathur, Anshu Bisht and other gamers were also present during the interaction.

Payal Gaming followers on social media

Payal Gaming has 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and she also has 4.2 million followers on Instagram.