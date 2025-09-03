LIVE TV
Home > Health > 7 High-Fibre Indian Breakfasts to Relieve Constipation Naturally

7 High-Fibre Indian Breakfasts to Relieve Constipation Naturally

High-fibre Indian breakfasts like poha, upma, oats chilla, besan chilla, idli with sambar, multigrain paratha, and sprouts salad can ease constipation, improve digestion, and promote better gut health naturally.

7 High-Fibre Indian Breakfasts to Relieve Constipation Naturally

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 3, 2025 13:15:05 IST

A diet rich in fibre is critical for efficiently digesting food and preserving the health of the digestive system. Breakfasts in India traditionally contain high fibre foods, which help in the prevention of constipation and also assist in its relief. Here are seven breakfast options from India that you can use to help build a high-fibre diet: 

1. Poha with Vegetables

Rice flakes with carrots, peas, and beans are light, soft to eat, and increase fibre intake.

2. Vegetable Upma

Semolina or rava dishes with carrots and peas, as well as upma with vegetables, provide much-needed fibre and other nutrients.

3. Oats Chilla

Chilla is a breakfast dish. The combination of oats, vegetables, and spices to make chilla is a high-fibre and very satisfying breakfast.

4. Besan Chilla with Spinach

Gram flour is loaded with protein. When gram flour is prepared with spinach or methi, this meal is enriched with fibre and is great for gut health.

5. Idli with Sambar  

While steamed idlis are quite lightly digested, with fibre-rich lentil-based sambar and vegetables, they help in better digestion.  

6. Multigrain Paratha  

Parathas made with whole wheat, ragi, jowar, or oats flour in combination with veggies are a great source of fibre.  

7. Sprouts Salad or Chaat  

Sprouted moong and chana plus lentils, tomatoes, and cucumber, with a squeeze of lemon, are a wonderful and refreshing way to start your day. They are a source of fibre and protein.   

Incorporating these fibre sections and the Indian traditional breakfast every day could relieve constipation, improve digestion, and maintain gut health, naturally and deliciously.

7 High-Fibre Indian Breakfasts to Relieve Constipation Naturally

