A diet rich in fibre is critical for efficiently digesting food and preserving the health of the digestive system. Breakfasts in India traditionally contain high fibre foods, which help in the prevention of constipation and also assist in its relief. Here are seven breakfast options from India that you can use to help build a high-fibre diet:

1. Poha with Vegetables

Rice flakes with carrots, peas, and beans are light, soft to eat, and increase fibre intake.

2. Vegetable Upma

Semolina or rava dishes with carrots and peas, as well as upma with vegetables, provide much-needed fibre and other nutrients.

3. Oats Chilla

Chilla is a breakfast dish. The combination of oats, vegetables, and spices to make chilla is a high-fibre and very satisfying breakfast.

4. Besan Chilla with Spinach

Gram flour is loaded with protein. When gram flour is prepared with spinach or methi, this meal is enriched with fibre and is great for gut health.

5. Idli with Sambar

While steamed idlis are quite lightly digested, with fibre-rich lentil-based sambar and vegetables, they help in better digestion.

6. Multigrain Paratha

Parathas made with whole wheat, ragi, jowar, or oats flour in combination with veggies are a great source of fibre.

7. Sprouts Salad or Chaat

Sprouted moong and chana plus lentils, tomatoes, and cucumber, with a squeeze of lemon, are a wonderful and refreshing way to start your day. They are a source of fibre and protein.

Incorporating these fibre sections and the Indian traditional breakfast every day could relieve constipation, improve digestion, and maintain gut health, naturally and deliciously.