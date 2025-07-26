Home > Health > Can Crispy Tandoori Roti Or Bread Cause Cancer? Here’s What You Need To Know

Can Crispy Tandoori Roti Or Bread Cause Cancer? Here’s What You Need To Know

There is no concrete evidence that the tandoori rotis can cause cancer.

Tandoori roti, an Indian flatbread is highly popular amongst the masses for its soft and flavourful texture which is further enhanced when butter or ghee is applied on it. People love relishing these flatbreads with a variety of delicious Indian curries. However, some people have a concern that eating tandoori rotis or bread can cause cancer. This article delves into the question that whether this indulgence leads to cancer or not. 

Tandoor form of cooking leads to the formation of this chemical 

According to the Times of India, tandoor, baking, frying, grilling and other traditional ways of cooking can cause the formation of Acrylamide. According to a study published in the digital portal of Cancer Research UK, the charring of starchy food can increase the chances of cancer. However, the report published in the digital portal also clarifies that a lot of research is required to establish that only Acrylamide cause cancer. 

Link between Acrylamide and cancer in food

 According to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, animal studies are the only studies to show a clear link between acrylamide and cancer. Dietitian Kendall Stelwagen told the MD Anderson Cancer Center that the researchers have studied the link between acrylamide and cancer for about 20 years now. However, the dietitian said that, the researchers could not find any definite link between acrylamide and cancer. Kendall further added that a link was found in animal studies, but those studies involved 1,000 and 100,000 times the amount of acrylamide that a normal person would be exposed to.

Keeping the above facts in mind, people can enjoy eating delicious tandoori rotis without worrying about health ailments like cancer. However, they should still, limit the consumption of these flatbreads because they contain refined flour (maida) that can cause serious health issues.

