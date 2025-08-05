LIVE TV
Home > Health > China Health Alert: Chikungunya Virus Infects 7,000+ In Guangdong, Experts Warn…

Over 7,000 cases of chikungunya have been reported in China’s Guangdong Province, alarming public health officials. The outbreak, centered in Foshan, has spread to at least 12 cities. Most cases are mild but concern remains high. Hong Kong has reported its first imported case linked to the Guangdong cluster.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 5, 2025 17:27:12 IST

More than 7,000 cases of chikungunya, a virus transmitted through mosquito bites, have been reported in China’s southern Guangdong Province since July, the BBC reported. The outbreak has primarily affected the city of Foshan, with at least 12 other cities in the province also confirming infections.

Widespread Concern Over Chikungunya in China

Officials, cited anonymously in the BBC report, stated that all confirmed cases so far have been mild, with 95 percent of patients discharged within a week. Nonetheless, the surge in infections has sparked considerable public concern across the region.

“This is scary. The prolonged consequences sound very painful,” one user posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, highlighting the unease surrounding the unfamiliar virus.

Local health authorities in Guangdong have pledged to take stringent measures to curb the virus’s spread. Residents exhibiting symptoms have been urged to seek immediate medical attention at nearby hospitals for testing and diagnosis.

On Monday, Hong Kong confirmed its first case of chikungunya—a 12-year-old boy who developed a fever, rash, and joint pain after returning from a trip to Foshan in July.

How Chikungunya Virus Spreads

Chikungunya is not contagious between humans. The virus only spreads when a mosquito bites an infected individual and subsequently bites someone else. The most common symptoms are fever and joint pain, though patients may also experience rash, headache, muscle pain, and swollen joints.

While most individuals recover within a week, some experience joint pain that persists for months or even years. Those at increased risk of severe symptoms include newborns, the elderly, and people with underlying health conditions like diabetes or heart disease.

Recent Surge in Chikungunya Outbreaks

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning in July 2025, urging global action to prevent a repeat of previous chikungunya outbreaks. The current wave began earlier this year, initially affecting Indian Ocean islands before spreading to East Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

This is not the first major outbreak. The virus caused its first recorded epidemic between 2004 and 2005. It was originally identified in Tanzania in 1952 and later spread across sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia.

In the last week alone, nearly 3,000 new cases have been reported in Guangdong Province.

In response to the outbreak, the United States has advised its citizens traveling to China to exercise “increased caution.”

