Lung Cancer Explained: From Causes to Cures

Lung cancer is a serious disease caused primarily by smoking, leading to uncontrolled cell growth in the lungs. Early detection, lifestyle changes, and medical treatment improve survival and quality of life.

Published: August 4, 2025 18:00:43 IST

One of the most common and fatal kinds of cancer is lung cancer in the world. It is a major health issue in the world with a late onset of the disease, and is a highly aggressive disease despite medical breakthroughs. The proposed article seeks to offer an in-depth description of lung cancer and its nature; what it is, the manner in which it develops, the signs to watch out as well as how it can be treated.

Lung cancer is a cancer that starts in the lungs; the two air-filled organs present in the chest that work to carry in oxygen and to remove carbon dioxide. It appears when cells in the lungs start to multiply uncontrollably, becoming a mass or a tumor that has the potential to affect the functionality of the lungs and spread to other areas of the body.

Types Of Lung Cancer

1. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
The most widely occurring type constitutes approximately 85 percent of the cases.
The subtypes are adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma.

2. Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)
Greater aggressive and rapidly growing.
The common feature of it is usually linked to heavy smokers and is often spread rapidly.

Causes Of Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a result of the mutation of lung cells. This mutation may be brought about by:

  1. Smoking is the most common cause of lung cancer in the world. There are more than 7,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, most of which are carcinogenic.
  2. Secondhand Smoke: The smoke of others’ inhalation may also be risky.
  3. Air Pollution: Prolonged exposure to such pollution and parts as diesel and fine particulate matter.
  4. Exposure to Asbestos: These people tend to be more exposed to asbestos, especially those in the occupational area, either in construction or shipbuilding.
  5. Radon Gas: It is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can be a very quiet builder, entering buildings through the ground.
  6. Genetics: A history of lung cancer in a family member possibly slightly elevates the risk.
  7. Prior Radiation Therapy: More in case the cancer is treated with radiation and resulting in radiation to the chest.

Symptoms Of Lung Cancer

Lung cancer often does not have symptoms in its early stages. The symptoms can be as follows:

  • Cough gets worse over time
  • Pleasant of coughing up blood or rust colored sputum
  • Shortness of breath shortness
  • Chest pain that worsens with deep breathing, coughing, or laughing
  • Hoarseness
  • Unexplained weight loss
  • Fatigue or weakness
  • Frequent infections (like bronchitis or pneumonia)
  • Wheezing

In its advanced forms, lung cancer may spread (metastasize) to other body organs, causing some specific symptoms such as bone pains, headaches, or nervous disorders.

Stages Of Lung Cancer

Staging of lung cancer is dependent on the size of the tumor, the spread of cancer to the lymph nodes, and metastasis:

Stage 0: The top layer of the lung cells only has cancer.

Stage I: Tumor is small and is localized.

Stage II-III: A Bigger nodule or extension to the lymph nodes in neighboring areas.

Stage IV: Spreading of cancer to another body organ (metastatic lung cancer).

Treatment for Lung Cancer 

Treatment is based on the type, stage as well and health of the patient. The most common treatments are:

1. Surgery
Excises a malignant part of the lung.

Best when used in early stages.

2. Radiation Therapy
Destroys cancerous cells using high-energy rays.

Can be applied singly or in conjunction with other treatments.

3. Chemotherapy
Chemotherapeutics destroy cancer cells multiplying at extremely fast rates.

It is frequently employed following an operation or when an operation cannot be performed.

4. Targeted Therapy
Anticancer agents that bind specific genetic mutations (e.g., EGFR, ALK).

More focused and, in most cases, having fewer side effects.

5. Immunotherapy
Increases the immunity of the body to attack and kill the cancerous cells.

Effective in the case of advanced NSCLC in particular.

6. Palliative Care
Concentrates on palliation and quality of life later stages.

Can You Prevent Lung Cancer?

Although not every condition can be prevented, the incidence of lung cancer can be heavily mitigated with the assistance of:

  • Stopping smoking (not doing so in the first place)
  • Exposure to secondhand smoke
  • Radon gas home test
  • Using safety gears where there are exposures to asbestos or chemicals in factories
  • Having a proper balanced diet and regular exercising
  • Routine check exems when at risk

