Creatine or Protein Powder: Which Supplement You Should Take for Muscle Gain?

If you’re new to gym or already lifting, the confusion between whether to take creatine or protein powder always stays. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. These two fitness supplements are super popular, but honestly, they’re not the same thing at all.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 4, 2025 13:27:04 IST

If you’re new to gym or already lifting, the confusion between whether to take creatine or protein powder always stays. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. These two fitness supplements are super popular, but honestly, they’re not the same thing at all. Let’s dive into and know their differences, benefits, and which one is better for your fitness goals. 

What is Creatine? 

Creatine is a natural source of energy that helps in muscles. It helps create a supply of energy in your muscles that can keep you energetic during your intense workouts, like weightlifting and rough gym sessions. You should take protein-rich foods to balance your creatine intake, like Red meat, seafood, animal milk, and more. 

Does creatine make you gain muscle?

Yes, creatine makes you gain muscle, and it is the most effective one. It can increase your muscle mass if you combine it with a protein-rich diet and regular exercise. It cannot be very helpful for 65 or more older people as it can’t be enough for them. 

What is Protein Powder?

Protein Powder is a dietary supplement that provides daily protein to your body. It helps in muscle repair, muscle growth, and repair. Protein powder is a great supplement choice if you are engaging in an intense workout session. There are different types of protein powder, like dairy-based, plant-based pased and others. 

Does Protein Powder make you gain muscle?

Yes, Protein Powder can help you build muscle. But you have to understand that it’s not a magic solution, you need to combine it with resistance exercises, proper training, and a balanced diet.  Protein powders provide amino acids that can be easily absorbed by your body, and a slightly higher intake of amino acids can work better for muscle gain. 

Which one Should You Choose? 

If you have high-intensity workout routines, lift heavy weights, or play power-based sports, creatine is best to improve your muscle strength. And those individuals who do exercise on a regular basis and find it hard to complete their protein portion, then protein powder is a great supplement. But it’s advisable to contact your doctor or dietitian before taking any supplements. 

Can You Take Both? 

Yes, you can take creatine and protein powder together. Both will help you in muscle gain, but keep in mind to take a proper diet and adequate training. Sometimes our body finds it hard to complete the necessary protein intake for better results, so these supplements can help you additional for better fitness goals.

