Had Bhang This Holi? Delhi Cardiologist Shares ‘Bhang Is Not Harmless’, Says Excessive Bhang Intake Can Lead To Anxiety Or Panic Attacks

A senior Delhi-based cardiologist with more than four decades of experience has cautioned that consuming excessive amounts of bhang during Holi is far from harmless. While the cannabis-infused preparation is traditionally enjoyed during the festival, doctors warn that overindulgence can have serious health consequences. Bhang can elevate heart rate, disrupt blood pressure, and trigger anxiety, panic attacks, or even hallucinations. Experts strongly recommend moderation—particularly for individuals with heart conditions, mental health concerns, or other underlying medical issues.

As Holi festivities unfold with vibrant colours and festive treats, it’s important to be mindful of what you consume. Bhang, an edible form of cannabis, is commonly mixed into thandai, sweets, and even savoury snacks like pakoras. Because it is culturally associated with celebration, many assume it is safe. However, medical professionals stress that this perception can be misleading.

In a recent Instagram post, Dr. Alok Chopra highlighted the need to understand both the effects and hidden risks of bhang before consuming it in the festive spirit. He explained that bhang contains THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), a psychoactive compound that affects the brain and nervous system. Even though it is prepared by blending cannabis leaves with milk, nuts, spices, and sugar, its impact on the body can be significant—especially in large quantities.

One major concern is its effect on the cardiovascular system. Bhang may cause a rapid increase in heart rate and fluctuations in blood pressure. For individuals with pre-existing heart disease, hypertension, or arrhythmias, this can pose serious risks. In some instances, overconsumption has been linked to palpitations, dizziness, and even acute cardiac events.

Dr. Chopra notes that excessive bhang intake may lead to:

Rapid heart rate

Severe anxiety or panic attacks

Paranoia or hallucinations

Impaired judgment

Dehydration

Beyond heart-related issues, bhang can also affect mental health and cognitive function. High doses may cause anxiety, confusion, paranoia, and panic attacks. Hospitals often report an increase in such cases during Holi, particularly among first-time users or those who unknowingly consume large quantities through festive foods and drinks.

Another risk lies in its delayed onset of effects. Unlike alcohol, bhang-infused edibles and beverages may take longer to show noticeable effects. This delay can prompt individuals to consume more, mistakenly believing the initial dose was too mild—raising the risk of accidental overconsumption.

Certain groups are advised to avoid bhang altogether during the festive season, including:

Individuals with anxiety, depression, or psychiatric conditions

Those with heart disease

People taking psychiatric medications

Pregnant or breastfeeding women

Individuals under 25 years of age

“Festivals are meant for joy, not medical emergencies,” Dr. Chopra emphasizes, encouraging celebrations free from intoxication.

If you choose to partake, moderation and awareness are key. Avoid consuming bhang on an empty stomach, stay well-hydrated, and be mindful of portion sizes. Most importantly, if you have chronic health conditions or are on medication, consult a healthcare professional before consuming cannabis-based products.