Just 7,000 Steps A Day Could Help You Achieve Big Health Gains, Study Says

Research published in The Lancet Public Health has informed the readers that walking 7,000 steps a day can decrease the risk of dementia, depression and death due to cancer. It will also be good for the heart. Interestingly, the study also reveals that walking 7,000 steps a day gives the same benefits as walking 10,000 steps a day. People, who found the task of increasing their step-count challenging enough now will find a reason to reap the similar health benefits by walking less steps. However, the research mentions that 10, 000 steps per day can still be a viable target for those who are more active. According to the researchers, achieving the 7,000 daily step target was linked to a 37% reduction in risk of dying from cancer. Meanwhile, the risk was 14% lower for type 2 diabetes, 38% for dementia and 22% depression and 28% for falls respectively. Walking 7,000 steps also reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease by 25% and a 47% reduction in overall risk of dying.

Previous researches confirmed the same result

A meta study published in the Journal of American Cardiology in 2023 informed the people that walking 7,000 steps a day can reduce the chances of cardiovascular diseases by 51%. The study mentions that increasing the step count by 9,000 steps a day can reduce the chances of dying early by 60%.

Health benefits associated with walking

According to the Mayo Clinic, regular brisk walking is a simple activity that can help the people live a healthier life. People can make walking a pleasant experience by listening to music or joining with a friend. Some of the benefits associated with brisk walking are-

1. Helps people maintain a healthy body and weight

2. It also manages health ailments including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes

3. Walking also boosts the cardiovascular fitness

4. The bones and muscles get strengthened

5. Muscle endurance will improve

6. The energy levels increase in the body

7. Leads in an improvement in the mood, cognition, memory and sleep

8. Improves the balance, coordination and strengthens the immune system

9. Decreases the stress and anxiety levels

