Home > Health > Lilly Partners with API to launch 'Obesity Gurukul' – a first-of its-kind initiative to shape future of obesity care in India

Lilly Partners with API to launch 'Obesity Gurukul' – a first-of its-kind initiative to shape future of obesity care in India

Lilly Partners with API to launch 'Obesity Gurukul' – a first-of its-kind initiative to shape future of obesity care in India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 10:00:10 IST

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Eli Lilly and Company (India), in collaboration with the Association of Physicians of India (API), on Friday announced the launch of ‘API – Obesity Gurukul’, a flagship Continuing Medical Education (CME) program aimed at enhancing physicians’ clinical capabilities to address obesity, which is rapidly emerging as one of India’s most pressing public health challenges.

Taking inspiration from the traditional Indian Gurukul system, the program will offer a structured and immersive learning experience for over 20,000 healthcare professionals across more than 10 cities. Through a combination of in-person educational sessions conducted by API state chapters and interactive online modules, the initiative will provide practical insights into the understanding of obesity pathophysiology and its management.

“Obesity is a complex, chronic condition that requires more than just treatment–it demands continuous medical education, empathy, and coordinated action across the healthcare ecosystem,” said Dr. Manish Mistry, Senior Medical Director, Eli Lilly and Company (India).

“Our partnership with the Association of Physicians of India (API) on the Obesity Gurukul program reflects our commitment to advancing clinical excellence and reshaping how obesity is understood and managed in India. By equipping physicians with the latest scientific insights and best practices, we aim to strengthen the quality of care and support better outcomes for people living with obesity,” he added,

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Jyotimoy Pal, President of API, said, “Obesity is no longer a lifestyle issue–it is a disease with deep clinical, psychological, and economic impact. The Obesity Gurukul program is an important step toward empowering physicians to recognize and treat obesity as a chronic condition.”

In India, close to 100 million people are living with obesity, with an adult prevalence rate of approximately 6.5% in 2023.1 People with obesity deserve the same level of medical attention as those living with other chronic diseases, including access to efficient and evidence-based long-term care. (ANI)

QUICK LINKS