LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > Health > Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits

Which Dal Is Healthy: Dal remains a cornerstone of Indian meals, offering a rich blend of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. Among the many varieties cooked daily across the country, moong dal and toor dal are two of the most popular choices.

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits (Picture Credits: AI)
Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits (Picture Credits: AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 24, 2025 20:18:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits

Which Dal Is Healthy: Dal remains a cornerstone of Indian meals, offering a rich blend of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. Among the many varieties cooked daily across the country, moong dal and toor dal are two of the most popular choices. 

While both are considered healthy, the debate often arises: Is moong dal actually healthier than toor dal?

Nutritional Profile Of Moong Dal

Moong dal, commonly known as green gram, is a split mung bean widely consumed across Asia. Loved for its light texture and easy digestibility, it is especially popular among vegetarians due to its high-quality plant protein.

Key nutrients in moong dal (per 100g):

Protein: 24g

Fiber: 7.6g

Iron: 1.8mg

Potassium: 1152mg

Folate: 156mcg

Low in calories and fat, moong dal is often recommended for weight management and clean eating.

Health Benefits Of Moong Dal

Supports digestion: The high fiber content aids smooth bowel movement and helps prevent constipation.

Promotes heart health: Its potassium levels assist in keeping blood pressure under control.

Helps regulate blood sugar: With a low glycemic index, moong dal is a safe choice for diabetics.

Nutritional Profile Of Toor Dal

Toor dal, also known as pigeon pea, forms the base of several Indian dishes, especially the classic dal tadka and sambar. It is dense in nutrients and provides sustained energy.

Key Nutrients In Toor Dal (per 100g):

Protein: 22g

Fiber: 5.1g

Iron: 3.9mg

Potassium: 1152mg

Folate: 173mcg

Despite being slightly heavier than moong dal, it is still low in fat and calories, making it a reliable option for balanced meals.

Health Benefits Of Toor Dal

Boosts heart health: Potassium in toor dal helps reduce hypertension risk.

Prevents anemia: Its higher iron content supports healthy red blood cell production.

Strengthens bones: The calcium present aids in maintaining strong bone density.

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: A Quick Comparison

Nutrient- Moong Dal (per 100g), Toor Dal (per 100g)

Protein- 24g, 22g

Fiber- 7.6g, 5.1g

Iron- 1.8mg, 3.9mg

Potassium- 1152mg, 1152mg

Folate- 156mcg, 173mcg

Moong dal leads in protein and fiber, making it a preferred choice for weight-watchers and those with digestive concerns. However, toor dal stands out for its higher iron content, which is beneficial for individuals battling low hemoglobin levels.

Which Dal Is Healthier?

Both moong dal and toor dal offer strong nutritional benefits, but moong dal takes a slight lead because of its higher protein and fiber levels. On the other hand, toor dal remains a great option for individuals who need to boost their iron intake. Ultimately, choosing between the two comes down to personal dietary goals and health requirements.

Incorporating both moong dal and toor dal into your meals can significantly enhance overall nutrition. Moong dal supports better digestion and protein needs, while toor dal helps improve iron levels. Including a mix of both in your diet allows you to enjoy their combined health benefits and maintain overall well-being.

ALSO READ: Why You Should Eat Dinner Earlier In Winter: Science Explains The Ideal Timing For Better Health

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 8:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Best DalDalDal HealthyMoong DalNutritious DalToor DalWhich Dal Is Healthy

RELATED News

Breastmilk NOT Safe For Babies? Latest Study Finds ‘Uranium’ In Samples From 6 Bihar Districts, Raises Health Concerns

Washington Records First Human Death Linked To H5N5 Bird Flu, Health Department Confirms

Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”

Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work

Surat Advances Women’s Health with Veritas Radiology Unveiling 3D Contrast-Enhanced Mammography

LATEST NEWS

Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits

Is Gautam Gambhir Stepping Down As Team India’s Head Coach? ‘Sack Gambhir’ Trends On X Amid Viral Claim

Before Buying EV Car Must Have A Look At These High Range Electric Cars With Range Upto 502 Km

Why Did Padma Bhushan Winner Dharmendra Not Receive A State Funeral? Here’s How A Public Figure Gets Gun Salute And Military Honours When They Die

Gujarati Musical Love Story Aavaa De Creates Waves as Its Songs Trend Across Social Media

UPSC Releases EPFO Admit Card 2025: Here’s How To Download

RBI Chief Sanjay Malhotra Says ‘Room For More Interest Rate Cuts In India, Timing Up To Panel’

Dharmendra Dies at 89: How Did Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood?

‘Want To Make You Pregnant’: New Audio And Chat Leaks Deepen Fresh Case Of Sexual Allegations Against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits
Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits
Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits
Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits

QUICK LINKS