Not Heart Attack But Low BP Led To The Death Of Shefali Jariwal: Report

The medical report of the death of actress Shefali Jariwal- who suddenly passed away at the age of 42. Known for her fitness and wellness regime, Shefali had observed a full-day fast for a Satyanarayan pooja at her home before her sudden collapse. After the ritual, she reportedly consumed cold, refrigerated food.

Soon after, her blood pressure dropped and she collapsed at her residence. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, immediately rushed her to the hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead. The Amboli police registered the case and shared preliminary findings with the media.

Forensic Team Finds Glutathione Tablets in Residence, No Foul Play Observed

The forensic team reached Shefali’s residence soon after her death and began standard procedural investigation. A police officer said doctors suspect a sudden drop in blood pressure as the likely cause. During the search, officers found two boxes containing glutathione-based anti-ageing and skin glow tablets, along with vitamin supplements. The police recorded statements from family members, including husband Parag Tyagi. “No foul play has been observed and there are no complaints from the family,” an officer stated. Shefali’s parents were also present at the ritual held earlier in the day.

Parag Tyagi Appeals to Media for Privacy After Shefali Jariwala’s Funeral

After performing the last rites of his wife, Parag Tyagi spoke to the media with folded hands. Visibly emotional, he urged photographers and media persons to refrain from turning Shefali’s passing into sensational content.

“Please mazak, drama mat banaiyega. Main sabse yahi request karta hoon. Meri Pari ke liye pray kijiyega, woh jaha bhi rahe, khush rahe, shaanti se rahe. Abhi please bandh kar dijiye,” he said. The video of his appeal has since gone viral online, with many extending condolences and prayers for the late actress.

