Brain Fog That Won’t Go Away? It Might Be a Serious Warning Sign From Your Brain

Clouds of brain fog can be noticed when you find it hard to think and/or remember, or when your attention span is compromised. Being a little forgetful from time to time is expected, but if it persists longer, you might have to watch out, as it can be a mark of something seriously wrong.

What is brain fog?

Brain fog isn’t a disease; a multitude of different symptoms interfere with thinking functions, memory, attention, concentration, and lucid thinking. Some symptoms include:

Forgetting names of people or recent events

Having trouble concentrating, doing a task, or following conversations

Cognitive and physical fatigue that doesn’t get better with rest

Forgetting where the conversation was going or trying to search for words

When is brain fog serious?

If brain fog is ongoing for weeks or months, and interferes with daily activities there may be a reason to investigate some possible underlying causes:

Chronic Systemic Brain: Chronic brain inflammation, resulting from autoimmune disease, diabetes, chronic infection, can probably interfere with normal cognitive function.

Neurological Disorders: Persistent brain fog may be an early sign of dementia, multiple sclerosis or the after effects of a stroke.

Mental Health: Chronic depression, chronic stress, and chronic anxiety, can think processes and create brain fog.

Deficiency or Illness: There are deficiencies such as no vitamins (i.e., B12), thyroid disease, uncontrolled diabetes, and some cancers can also present as gross cognitive impairment.

So, what should you do?

Don’t ignore chronic brain fog, especially if you are also experiencing increasing symptoms of forgetfulness and inability to perform routine tasks.

You should consult a physician for a full physical with tests. Early testing may show a disease and you would begin treatment.

Chronic brain fog is aggravating, it may be a symptom that is leading to something being wrong. Take it seriously; efforts made to seek assistance early may prevent brain activity loss, and lead to improved quality of life.



(This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute medical advice. If symptoms persist or worsen, consult a qualified healthcare professional for evaluation and diagnosis.)