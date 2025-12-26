Salman Khan Preps for 60 with Incredible Fitness Routine

Salman Khan’s gym photos sent the internet into a tizzy for a reason. The man trains hard, trains smart, and keeps things refreshingly old-school. If you want a practical blueprint inspired by his approach, one that builds muscle, keeps you lean, and stays sustainable as you age, here’s a full weekly workout routine you can actually use. No fluff, just the kind of consistent training that makes results stick.







The Big Idea: Why This Works

Salman favours volume training and giant sets, doing several exercises back-to-back with minimal rest. That method raises intensity, torches calories, and keeps sessions compact. Combine that with steady strength training and occasional HIIT, and you get a routine that builds muscle, improves conditioning, and feels purposeful every time you step into the gym.

Below is a six-day plan (one rest day), modelled on Salman’s habit of training most days and prioritising compound lifts, density work, and mobility.

Weekly Structure (Easy to Follow)

Monday: Chest + Shoulders (Giant sets + strength)



Tuesday: Back + Biceps (Volume + pull density)



Wednesday: Lower body (Heavy compound focus)



Thursday: Active recovery + core + mobility or light cardio (optional HIIT)



Friday: Full-body metabolic session (giant sets)



Saturday: Legs + Glutes finish (plyos and control work)



Sunday: Rest and recovery



Aim for 45–60 minutes per session. Keep the pace brisk. Rest 60–90 seconds between supersets or giant sets.

Workout Inspired by Salman Khan







Monday, Chest and shoulders (Salman-style giant sets)

Warm-up: 8–10 minutes light cardio + shoulder band work.

Giant set (repeat 4 rounds)

Barbell bench press 8–10 reps

Incline dumbbell press 10–12 reps

Cable flys 12–15 reps

Seated dumbbell shoulder press 8–10 reps

Finish: 3 sets face pulls 12–15 reps, and 3 sets lateral raises 15 reps. Keep tempo controlled. This is strength training with a conditioning twist.

Tuesday, Back and biceps (volume training)

Warm-up: banded rows, scap retractions.

Superset (4 rounds)

Bent-over barbell rows 8–10 reps

Wide-grip pull-ups (or lat pulldown) 8–12 reps



Then: 3 sets single-arm dumbbell rows 10–12 reps, and 3 sets hammer curls 12–15 reps. End with 2 sets of farmer carries for grip and posture.

Wednesday, Heavy lower body

Warm-up: dynamic hip drills, glute bridges.

Main (5 sets)

Squats 5–8 reps (heavy)

Romanian deadlifts 8–10 reps



Accessory: walking lunges 3 sets of 12 each leg, calf raises 4 sets 15–20 reps. Finish with 5 minutes core (plank variations).

Thursday, Active recovery + optional HIIT

Keep it light. 20–30 minutes brisk walk, cycling, or a short 10–12 minute HIIT circuit if you feel sharp. Add 20 minutes of mobility work and foam rolling. Recovery is a training day too.

Friday, Full-body metabolic giant set

Giant set (5 rounds)

Push-ups 15 reps

Kettlebell swings 20 reps

Goblet squats 12 reps

TRX rows or inverted rows 12 reps

This session builds conditioning and keeps body fat in check while reinforcing strength.

Saturday, Legs and plyometrics

Warm-up: jump rope and hip mobility.

Circuit (4 rounds)

Bulgarian split squats 10 reps each leg

Box jumps 8 reps

Hamstring curls 12 reps

Finish with glute bridges and a slow, focused 5-minute stretch routine.

How to Scale and Progress

If you’re new, reduce volume by cutting rounds or reps, and focus on mastering form. If you’re advanced, add weight, shorten rest, or increase rounds. Track either load or reps each week. Progress is either lifting more, doing more reps, or moving faster with the same weight.

This is core to Salman Khan’s workout philosophy: be consistent, and push the workload gradually.

Add a Bit of HIIT Smartly

Include short HIIT twice a week on non-leg heavy days. Examples: 8 rounds of 20-second sprints, 40 seconds of walking, or a 12-minute EMOM kettlebell set. Keep HIIT crisp and brief. Its job is to boost conditioning, not wreck recovery.

Nutrition Basics to Match the Training

Salman keeps it simple and homely. Copy that. Aim for:

Protein at every meal to support muscle repair.



Clean, whole foods: rice, dal, vegetables, lean chicken or fish.



Controlled portions and good fats like ghee or olive oil.



Five small meals can work if you prefer frequent fuel.



Hydration and sleep are non-negotiable for recovery.



If you need a pre-workout meal, choose complex carbs plus a little fat and protein. A small bowl of dal with rice and ghee is fine. Post-workout, prioritise protein and some carbs.

Recovery, Sleep and Age-Friendly Tweaks

As you get older, recovery becomes the secret sauce. Prioritise 7–8 hours of sleep. Add mobility and soft-tissue work daily. Swap a heavy session for a mobility day if you feel sore. Keep intensity, but respect recovery.

Final words

This plan borrows the spirit of Salman Khan’s fitness routine: disciplined, old-school, and effective. It combines giant sets, volume training, and focused strength training with sensible recovery and simple nutrition. Train smart, be consistent, and you’ll see steady improvements. Age is just a number when you have a plan that respects your body and pushes it gradually. Ready to show up?

