What is Thought Spiral? Easy Ways to Stop Overthinking

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 1, 2025 16:07:00 IST

Ever found yourself stuck overthinking one thing again and again till your head hurts? Maybe it’s something someone said, that heated argument you had on WhatsApp, or a mistake you think you made. Before you know it, you find yourself in a thought spiral. It messes with your mood, drains your energy, and even keeps you up at night. Sounds familiar? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. What is this called? Impact on your health, and tips and tricks on how to stop overthinking before it takes over your peace.

What is Thought Spiral?

Well, that’s called a thought spiral, when one thought leads to another until it messes with your head. You’re not alone, many suffer with this. Overthinking is the act of thinking over and over again about something and at some point, it becomes harmful and dangerous for your health. It can even lead to an increase in stress, anxiety, and trouble sleeping. 

How Overthinking Becomes a Problem 

Overthinking can impact your mental and physical health, including: 

Increased Stress 

Overthinking often leads to negative thoughts over and over again, which can trigger your stress level. 

Depression

Thinking about the same conversation, or past mistakes can lead to depression as you may feel unworthy, alone, and hopeless. 

Sleep Problem

When you replay your thoughts, it gets difficult to sleep, or even anxiety or stress can affect your good night’s sleep. 

Digestive Issues

Stress can lead to stomach problems, as it can affect your digestive system. 

How to Stop Spiraling?

 You need to know how to address your overthinking, as it’s important not to dig yourself into thoughts. It may look common, but it can lead to serious effects. Don’t worry, you can do it smartly, with a few strategies. 

Catch Yourself in the Act 

If you are overthinking again, then try saying it aloud, for example “I am spiraling” or “I am overthinking again,” It will give you mental peace. 

Talk to Someone 

Try to talk it out, it is the best way to stop a spiral. Share your thoughts with your loved ones to make peace in your mind. 

Journalize Your thoughts 

Take a notebook and pen down your entire thoughts. Dump everything that is in your head and troubling you. It’ll make you feel lighter. 

Getting stuck in a thought spiral is nothing unusual, but with a little awareness and practice, you can shut it down so that it won’t affect your sleep and mental health. 

