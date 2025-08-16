Virat Kohli’s 90% Boiled and Salad-Based Diet: The Secret Behind His Fitness and Consistency

Former India captain and cricket icon Virat Kohli has once again made headlines, not for his record-breaking knocks, but for his disciplined and highly structured diet. Known for setting benchmarks in fitness and inspiring a generation of athletes, Kohli reportedly follows a strict diet where nearly 90 percent of his daily meals are boiled or salad-based.

Over the years, Kohli has transformed himself from a promising young talent into one of the fittest athletes in the world. This transformation did not come overnight; it was the result of strict training, relentless discipline, and a carefully designed nutritional plan. His diet is primarily focused on light, easily digestible, and nutrient-rich foods, with boiled vegetables, salads, lean proteins, and whole grains forming the bulk of his meals.

Sources close to the cricketer say Kohli avoids heavy, fried, or processed foods, ensuring his energy levels remain high without adding unnecessary body fat. Salads and boiled preparations not only keep his metabolism sharp but also provide the required vitamins and minerals for recovery during the hectic cricketing schedule. Kohli is also known to be particular about hydration and includes plenty of water, coconut water, and healthy juices in his daily routine.

Experts believe that Kohli’s diet has played a crucial role in extending his peak performance years. His ability to run quick singles, convert ones into twos, and maintain his energy levels even in grueling conditions has often been attributed to his fitness-first lifestyle. Fans on social media often discuss how the cricketer’s choices off the field, especially regarding health, reflect his commitment to the game.

Kohli’s approach has also influenced younger cricketers in the Indian team, many of whom are adopting similar fitness routines. Beyond cricket, his diet and lifestyle continue to inspire fitness enthusiasts across the country who look up to him as a role model for discipline and healthy living.

As Kohli gears up for upcoming tournaments, his dietary discipline remains as crucial to his success as his training sessions and batting skills. His salad-and-boiled-food formula might just be the recipe for longevity in modern sports.

