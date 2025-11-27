LIVE TV
Home > Health > Why Adults Should Take Vitamin B12? Benefits, Deficiency Signs, And Sources

Why Adults Should Take Vitamin B12? Benefits, Deficiency Signs, And Sources

Nearly half of adults over 50 may face vitamin B12 deficiency, a nutrient essential for brain, nerve, and blood health. Low levels can cause fatigue, memory loss, depression, and nerve damage. B12 is found in meat, fish, eggs, dairy, and fortified plant-based foods, but older adults, vegans, and people with digestive issues may need supplements. Regular intake supports red blood cell production, cognitive function, and overall wellness.

Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 27, 2025 12:50:55 IST

Why Adults Should Take Vitamin B12? Benefits, Deficiency Signs, And Sources

Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, plays a vital role in keeping your brain, nerves, and blood healthy. It helps produce red blood cells, supports DNA creation, and reduces homocysteine levels, an amino acid linked to heart disease, stroke, dementia, and osteoporosis. Most people get B12 from animal products such as beef, liver, eggs, fish, cheese, yogurt, and fortified plant-based foods like soy or almond milk. The body absorbs B12 when stomach acid releases it from food and binds it to a protein called intrinsic factor, which carries it to the small intestine for absorption.

Many adults, especially those over 50, may not get enough vitamin B12. Reduced stomach acid with age can make absorption harder. Other causes include vegan or vegetarian diets, medications that lower stomach acid, gastrointestinal disorders, and weight-loss surgeries. Early symptoms can be subtle, like fatigue or mild muscle weakness.

Severe deficiency may cause balance problems, numbness, memory loss, confusion, depression, and anemia. Detecting deficiency early is important because it can affect nerve and brain health. Routine testing and monitoring B12 levels help prevent long-term complications.

Vitamin B12 Supports Brain Health

B12 helps protect brain cells and supports memory, focus, and thinking skills. The body stores this water-soluble vitamin in the liver, but adults need regular intake from diet or supplements. Current guidelines recommend 2.4 micrograms daily for adults, but studies suggest some people may need higher levels to maintain optimal neurological function.

Even levels considered “normal” but on the lower end can impair brain performance, especially in older adults. Maintaining sufficient B12 levels is essential for preventing cognitive decline and supporting overall nervous system health.

How to Get Enough Vitamin B12

You can get B12 from seafood like salmon, tuna, and oysters, as well as beef, eggs, dairy, fortified cereals, nutritional yeast, and plant-based milks. For some adults, diet alone may not provide enough B12.

Older adults, vegans, and people taking certain medications may need supplements. Individuals with gastrointestinal issues should consult a doctor about B12 injections or oral supplements. Checking B12 levels through blood tests can guide safe and effective supplementation to maintain healthy brain function, nerve health, and red blood cell production.

Should You Take B12 Supplements?

B12 supplements are safe and effective for adults at risk of deficiency. Older adults should monitor their levels starting around age 50. People on long-term medications like metformin or proton pump inhibitors, or those with gut disorders like Crohn’s, celiac disease, or gastritis, may benefit from supplementation.

Supplements help prevent fatigue, nerve damage, anemia, and memory issues caused by low B12. A balanced diet combined with supplements if necessary ensures adults maintain proper B12 levels for brain health, energy, and overall wellness.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 12:50 PM IST
Why Adults Should Take Vitamin B12? Benefits, Deficiency Signs, And Sources

Why Adults Should Take Vitamin B12? Benefits, Deficiency Signs, And Sources

Why Adults Should Take Vitamin B12? Benefits, Deficiency Signs, And Sources
Why Adults Should Take Vitamin B12? Benefits, Deficiency Signs, And Sources
Why Adults Should Take Vitamin B12? Benefits, Deficiency Signs, And Sources
Why Adults Should Take Vitamin B12? Benefits, Deficiency Signs, And Sources

QUICK LINKS