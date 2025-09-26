LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford become series regulars in The Diplomat for season 4

Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford become series regulars in The Diplomat for season 4

Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford become series regulars in The Diplomat for season 4

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 22:09:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 26 (ANI): The hit Netflix political drama ‘The Diplomat’ seems to have added more familiar faces to its lineup.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emmy-winning actors Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford have been promoted to series regulars for Season 4.

The two also appeared as guest stars in Season 3, which is set to premiere on October 16.

Janney joined the show in Season 2 and plays Vice President Grace Penn, who will step into the role of President following the shocking death of President William Rayburn (Michael McKean) at the end of Season 2. Whitford plays her husband, Todd Penn, who develops what the show describes as an “unnerving bond” with Ambassador Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell.

The fourth instalment is scheduled to begin shooting this fall, keeping the show on track for a likely 2026 release.

The upcoming season also marks a reunion for Janney and Whitford, who previously worked together on ‘The West Wing.’ It is also a reunion with ‘The Diplomat’ creator Debora Cahn, who wrote and produced for the NBC classic.

Speaking about the duo joining as regulars, Cahn said in a statement, “Working with Allison and Brad, watching them together again, and the off-the-charts foursome that is them with Keri and Rufus [Sewell] … it’s an insane bag of candy.”

Meanwhile, discussing the upcoming Season 3 of the popular show, the full description, according to Deadline, reads: “Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the president is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with U.K. Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

