'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' director Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci call it quits after two years of dating

Los Angeles [US], September 19 (ANI): Italian actor Monica Bellucci has parted ways with Tim Burton, ending their relationship after two years of dating.

In a joint statement, the ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ director and the ‘Malena’ actor confirmed their separation on Friday.

“It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways,” the former couple said, as quoted by People.

Even though Monica and Burton made their first public appearance during the October 2023 premiere of ‘Diabolik Chi Sei?’ at the Rome Film Festival, the actor once offered a glimpse into their relationship.

“What I can say… I’m very happy to have met the man, first of all. It’s one of those encounters that rarely happen in a lifetime… I know the man, I love him. Now I’m going to meet the director, it’s another adventure that begins. I love Tim. And I respect Tim Burton enormously,” she said, as per E! News.

The actor, who featured in Tim Burton’s 2024 sequel ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ as the evilish Delores, couldn’t help but gush over his work. Monica also emphasised how they wanted to keep their personal relationship separate from their work.

“I’m with Tim. Not Tim Burton, the director, but Tim, a person I love,” she once said.

Prior to their dating, Tim Burton was in a long-term relationship with actor Helena Bonham Carter. The former couple also shares two children, son Billy and daughter Nell.

On the other hand, Monica Bellucci was previously married to French actor Vincent Cassel. They welcomed daughters Deva Cassel and Leonie Cassel in 2004 and 2010, respectively, before splitting in 2013. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)