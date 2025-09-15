Charlie Hunnam starrer 'Monster 3' trailer out
Home > Hollywood > Charlie Hunnam starrer 'Monster 3' trailer out

Charlie Hunnam starrer 'Monster 3' trailer out

Charlie Hunnam starrer 'Monster 3' trailer out

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 23:02:08 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 15 (ANI): The streaming giant Netflix has finally released the trailer for ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’, which stars Charlie Hunnam as the titular infamous killer.

The official description for the third season states: “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror,” as per Variety.

Alongside Hunnam, the cast of ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ also includes: Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Charlie Hall, Tyler Jacob Moore, Mimi Kennedy, Will Brill, Greyson K. Reilly and Robin Weigert.

Netflix shared the trailer of the movie on its Instagram handle on Monday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOoCKEDEUIe/

Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy created the series and executive-produced, with Brennan also serving as writer. Hunnam is an executive producer in addition to starring. Max Winkler, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Louise Shore, and Carl Franklin also executive produce.

Brennan directed two episodes of the season, while Winkler directed six.

As previously reported, a fourth season of “Monster” is already in the works, which will focus on the Lizzie Borden case, according to Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Charlie Hunnam starrer 'Monster 3' trailer out

