Colin Farrell praises Margot Robbie's "extraordinary" reputation in Hollywood, says it was a "turn-on"

Washington DC [US], September 18 (ANI): Actor Colin Farrell has heaped praise on his co-star Margot Robbie, calling her reputation in Hollywood “extraordinary” and admitting that it was a “turn-on” for him to collaborate with her in their romantic fantasy film ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’, reported People.

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Farrell revealed that although he and Robbie had not worked together before, he had long heard of her warm reputation. “You hear things through the years, ’cause as you know yourself, it’s a fairly small industry,” Farrell told host Seth Meyers. “So I met people through the years that worked with Margot … and they all, [men and women], said how extraordinary she was.” he said, as per the outlet.

Robbie, 35, lightened the moment by joking, “You owe me 20 bucks later,” prompting laughter from the audience. The two actors also exchanged compliments during the segment, with Robbie highlighting how crew members she knew had described Farrell as “the most divine human being on the planet.”

Farrell continued that what he’d heard about the Barbie star “was really apparent as soon as we met,” and a “really easy” dynamic between them immediately.

“I also have always heard things about Colin,” Robbie interjected. “Everyone talks about what a great guy he is — obviously I know he’s talented and all that,” as quoted by People.

“But I have a lot of friends who are crew members — actually, two of my closest girlfriends have worked on a movie with Colin before as crew members. And they, too, were like, ‘He’s just the most divine human being on the planet,’ ” shared Robbie

Directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey stars Robbie and Farrell as Sarah and David, two strangers who meet at a wedding and, after a twist of fate, embark on an adventure that allows them to revisit pivotal moments from their pasts. The film’s cast also includes Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Billy Magnussen and more, reported People.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is slated to release in theatres on Friday, September 19. (ANI)

