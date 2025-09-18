Colin Farrell praises Margot Robbie's "extraordinary" reputation in Hollywood, says it was a "turn-on"
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Colin Farrell praises Margot Robbie's "extraordinary" reputation in Hollywood, says it was a "turn-on"

Colin Farrell praises Margot Robbie's "extraordinary" reputation in Hollywood, says it was a "turn-on"

Colin Farrell praises Margot Robbie's "extraordinary" reputation in Hollywood, says it was a "turn-on"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 22:04:07 IST

Washington DC [US], September 18 (ANI): Actor Colin Farrell has heaped praise on his co-star Margot Robbie, calling her reputation in Hollywood “extraordinary” and admitting that it was a “turn-on” for him to collaborate with her in their romantic fantasy film ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’, reported People.

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Farrell revealed that although he and Robbie had not worked together before, he had long heard of her warm reputation. “You hear things through the years, ’cause as you know yourself, it’s a fairly small industry,” Farrell told host Seth Meyers. “So I met people through the years that worked with Margot … and they all, [men and women], said how extraordinary she was.” he said, as per the outlet.

Robbie, 35, lightened the moment by joking, “You owe me 20 bucks later,” prompting laughter from the audience. The two actors also exchanged compliments during the segment, with Robbie highlighting how crew members she knew had described Farrell as “the most divine human being on the planet.”

Farrell continued that what he’d heard about the Barbie star “was really apparent as soon as we met,” and a “really easy” dynamic between them immediately.

“I also have always heard things about Colin,” Robbie interjected. “Everyone talks about what a great guy he is — obviously I know he’s talented and all that,” as quoted by People.

“But I have a lot of friends who are crew members — actually, two of my closest girlfriends have worked on a movie with Colin before as crew members. And they, too, were like, ‘He’s just the most divine human being on the planet,’ ” shared Robbie

Directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey stars Robbie and Farrell as Sarah and David, two strangers who meet at a wedding and, after a twist of fate, embark on an adventure that allows them to revisit pivotal moments from their pasts. The film’s cast also includes Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Billy Magnussen and more, reported People.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is slated to release in theatres on Friday, September 19. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: a-big-bold-beautiful-journeyColin Farrellentertainment newsMargot RobbieSeth Meyers

RELATED News

Paul Walter Hauser joins Austin Abrams in Zach Cregger's 'Resident Evil' reboot
Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain to headline series 'The Off Weeks'
Billy Zane recalls reunion with 'Titanic' costar Leonardo DiCaprio, says he "It's so good to see his work"
Ed Sheeran on why he turned down offer to perform "first gig in space"
'Camp Rock 3' gets a greenlight from Disney, Jonas Brothers to reprise their roles

LATEST NEWS

MP: CM Yadav inaugurates, lays foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 233 crore in Katni
US President Trump to speak with China's President Xi on Friday, says "pretty close to a deal" on TikTok
Actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away in Chennai; TN CM Stalin, Kamal Haasan pay tributes
Prakash Raj, Arjun Das's first looks out ahead of Pawan Kalyan's OG trailer release
Made-In-India Smart TVs: Videotex Partners With Samsung To Manufacture Tizen-Powered TVs In Greater Noida
Oil India expands offshore exploration, eyes global collaboration: CMD Ranjit Rath
"One learns a lot when he's not playing": Kuldeep Yadav on his return to playing XI during Asia Cup
Delhipedia is Rewriting How Delhi Discovers Culture
"Metro now operating in 6 cities, airports increased from two to 16": UP CM Yogi Adityanath highlights infrastructure gains
Tibetan parliament in-exile appoints two additional election commissioners to start general election process from October 2025
Colin Farrell praises Margot Robbie's "extraordinary" reputation in Hollywood, says it was a "turn-on"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Colin Farrell praises Margot Robbie's "extraordinary" reputation in Hollywood, says it was a "turn-on"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Colin Farrell praises Margot Robbie's "extraordinary" reputation in Hollywood, says it was a "turn-on"
Colin Farrell praises Margot Robbie's "extraordinary" reputation in Hollywood, says it was a "turn-on"
Colin Farrell praises Margot Robbie's "extraordinary" reputation in Hollywood, says it was a "turn-on"
Colin Farrell praises Margot Robbie's "extraordinary" reputation in Hollywood, says it was a "turn-on"

QUICK LINKS